ABERDEEN – With the lack of Monroe County Work Center help due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is in need of extra volunteers for two distribution days, March 27 and March 28.
“We have completely revamped our process, and everything we be outside to reduce exposure for volunteers and recipients,” said volunteer John Allen.
The box size being distributed will be enough for a 14-day supply of food to help assist those in need.
Volunteers need to bring their own masks and gloves if at all possible.
The distribution days will be from 8 until 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about volunteering, call 304-2003.