AMORY – Coming off months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Amory Humane Society is seeking volunteers to help with a number of responsibilities, from cleaning and socializing to answering the telephone and managing social media pages.
“Because of COVID, we lost our volunteer base and our foster base so we really want to shake the bushes and try to get people geared back up to realizing we’re not shut down and have never been shut down. We really just need people coming in to help, even if it’s just one day a week for four hours or two hours,” said Misty Daniels, director of the Amory Humane Society.
As of last week, the humane society had only volunteer who is able to come twice a month.
Volunteers must either be at least 18 years old or be at least 10 to 12 who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. There’s a role for anyone interested in helping.
“The list is limitless – walking dogs, socializing dogs, interacting with cats, socializing cats. We let them out for playtime. We do what we call enrichment, and they can make enrichments while they’re here or make them at home and bring them here,” she said of treats and toys.
Other volunteer needs include doing laundry and dishes, taking out trash, doing various types of cleaning, teaching dogs how to walk on leashes, answering the telephone, taking photos and managing the Amory Humane Society’s social media pages.
The usual timeframes volunteers will be asked to help are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“If we build up enough of a volunteer base, we’d love to do Saturdays from 8 to 12 if we were able to get enough,” Daniels said. “If one person volunteered one day a week, we would need at least six but preferably two every day. The more volunteers we have, the less time everybody has to dedicate themselves.”
All volunteers must sign a volunteer release waiver that doesn’t hold the humane society responsible for any accidents.
The Amory Humane Society is still closed to the public as it is currently doing adoptions and drop-offs by appointment only.
For more information in how to help, call (662) 256-7566 or stop by the Amory Humane Society, which is located at 1317 Old Hwy 6.