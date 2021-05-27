ABERDEEN – Ahead of Memorial Day, volunteers will place flags at grave markers at Aberdeen cemeteries May 29 at 9 a.m. through an annual community service project.
While the effort is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26, additional volunteers are needed.
“We need helping hands since we’re putting out so many flags. We have at least 400 flags to put out. The last time we did it, we had 200 flags, which was enough for one section,” said Connie Hamilton of the Tombigbee Chapter of the DAR.
Those interested in helping will meet at the main flag pole towards the front of Odd Fellows Cemetery.
“Several markers don’t have markings to signify veterans, so members of their families need to come too. We’re providing the flags,” Hamilton said.
In an upcoming event, American Legion Post 26 will host a flag retirement ceremony June 14. A collection box is set up in front of the legion hut, located at 523 Highway 145 N, for people to drop off worn and tattered American flags.