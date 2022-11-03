A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
AMORY – Volunteers are needed to help erect six service flags at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial, located alongside Highway 278 at the intersection of 4th Street S, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.
“Come raise the flags,” said Jerry Goldsborough, board president of the Monroe County Veterans Memorial.
Volunteers are needed to come out and help dig, place, set and raise the flags behind the existing memorial.
“Let’s get it done for Veterans Day,” Goldsborough said.
John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal.
Currently in Amory
Sorry, an error occurred.
