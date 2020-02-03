AMORY – A group effort organized by Monroe County deputy Wayne Wilbanks fanned out to be a larger volunteer effort during the weekend to repair the roof of a former Amory police officer. Sammy Neal served 18 years with the Amory Police Department until a brain aneurysm in 1991 ended his career. He served for 25 years altogether in law enforcement.
Neal has lived with his youngest son since the passing of his wife a year ago in December, and their house developed roof leaks approximately six months ago from repeated storms. Neal was unable to get the needed repairs done.
Wilbanks, who was mentored by Neal, got a telephone call to check on him in regard to a complaint and learned more about the roof issues.
“He told me he had problems getting his leaky roof fixed,” Wilbanks said. “Sammy has always helped us when we need it. Now, we’re helping him. It’s our civil duty.”
From there, Wilbanks contacted personnel with both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the APD, who quickly assembled a task force of volunteers to make the roof repairs despite threats of more rain.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen was on hand with the crew as the project got underway Jan 24.
“As a young officer, I mentored Ronnie Bowen, who eventually became police chief,” Neal said.
Neal is a member of nearby Meadowood Baptist Church, and Pastor Lloyd Sweatt joined with others on the roof to work on repairs. Church members have completed several projects through Meadowood’s own community service program called FaithWorks.
By Saturday evening, Neal’s house was re-roofed with metal. Deputies, police officers and District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey teamed up to get the job accomplished. Volunteers from the church cooked meals, and wives served and cleaned.