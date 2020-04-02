AMORY – The citywide vote on a tourism tax scheduled for May 12 has been delayed until Dec. 8 to comply with advisories by the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“The mayor and board of aldermen with the City of Amory Election Commission agreed that it was in the best interest of our citizens to move the May date of the tourism tax election to a further date,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan. “Just the quantity of workers needed for the election would far exceed the limit of less than 10 persons gathered in one area. Changing the date prior to any absentee ballots being cast was necessary. This is just a precaution to protect our citizens and employees should the pandemic extend into April and May.”
Through the election, registered voters will decide if they want a two-percent levy added at restaurants and for hotel and motel accommodations in order to create new funds for ball fields improvements.