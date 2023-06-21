With results of the 2020 census causing a need for redistricting for upcoming elections, new voter registration cards were set to be mailed out earlier this week. While the Aug. 8 Republican and Democratic primaries are more than a month away, absentee ballots will be available at the Monroe County circuit clerk’s office beginning June 24.
“A new voter registration card is being mailed out to all registered voters in Monroe County as a result of the redistricting lines in the county. These cards will show the precinct, representative, senate, supervisor, justice court and school district in which the voter’s address is attached. The envelope will show the information as ‘Important information regarding your voter registration.’ Please open this envelope and make sure all of your information is correct so you will have no problems at the polls on election day,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
If you have moved and your voter registration is listed at a different address than where you reside, if you have experienced problems with your name not appearing on the poll book on election day, if your name has changed due to a marriage or divorce, if you are unsure of where you vote or if you are unsure if you are registered to vote, you should call the circuit clerk’s office at (662) 369-8695.
“If you have moved, you need to update your address with the circuit clerk’s office. The law states that you must vote in the district in which you reside. You cannot legally return to the precinct of your previous address,” Sloan said.
The updated redistricting maps will be effective for Aug. 8’s primary elections.
“A redistricting of the county was necessary because the county has decreased in population, and it is required that there be no more than 10 percent deviation in population between districts. The new districts were drawn with the assistance of Bridge & Watson, and there were changes to some areas,” Sloan said.
There were no changes to the justice court judge and constable districts, however.
People who can vote absentee include enlisted or commissioned members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their spouse or dependent; a person required to be at work on the day of the election during times when the polls are open; any person 65 or older; any person who will be out of the county on election day; and any person with a temporary or permanent disability.
After Saturday, the circuit clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and also July 29 and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. People should bring a form of photo ID.
“If you have not yet registered to vote and wish to vote in the upcoming primary election, you must be registered by July 10 to be eligible to vote in that primary,” Sloan said.
Some contested races appearing on the Aug. 8 primaries will determine races in this year’s election cycle.
The District 1 and 2 supervisors and District 1 constable races include only Republican candidates, and the District 3 Monroe County Justice Court judge and District 36 House of Representatives races feature only Democratic candidates.
For District 1 supervisor, the ballot includes Chuck Moffett, David Baker and Joey Knight. For the District 2 supervisor’s race, incumbent B.R. Richey will face Greg Roberts.
For the contested justice court judge seat, incumbent Adrian McIntosh Haynes will face Laron Griffin.
In the District 36 House of Representatives race, Karl Gibbs will face Terrell Harris.
For the District 1 constable race, incumbent Patrick Chism will face Donnie Sloan.
Because of candidates running as independents, top vote-getters running in the District 3 and 4 supervisor primaries will advance to the November election.
For District 3, incumbent Rubel West will face Glenn ‘Chip’ Chism in the Republican primary. The winner will face independent candidate Brian Atkins on Election Day Nov. 7. There are no Democratic candidates in the District 3 supervisor race.
For the District 4 supervisor’s race, incumbent Fulton Ware will face Pedro Clay in the Democratic primaries. While no Republicans are running for the seat, the winner of the Democratic primary will face independent candidate Jeremy Lee in November.
In the event of a primary runoff, the date is Aug. 29. If you vote Democrat or Republican in the Aug. 8 primaries, you must vote on the same party ballot for a potential runoff.
“Although some people think they are registered by party, they are not,” Sloan said.
The only countywide race in this year’s election cycle is for the coroner’s seat in which Democratic candidate Jeremy Belle will face incumbent Alan Gurley and Heather Lucius Smith, who are both running independent, in November.
For the District 5 supervisor’s race, incumbent Hosea Bogan (D) will face Republican candidate Jason Sullivan for the November general election.
Candidates running unopposed are Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, circuit clerk Dana Sloan, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, county attorney Candace Cooper Blalock, tax assessor Mitzi Presley, tax collector Alysia Wright, District 1 justice court judge Sarah Stevens, District 2 justice court judge Brandon Davis, District 2 constable Ron West, District 3 constable Herbert Harris, county surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton, District 2 election commissioner Jason Gallop and District 4 election commissioner Earnestine Metcalf.
Voters may request a sample ballot, which also includes several state races, by calling the circuit clerk’s office.
