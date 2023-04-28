ABERDEEN – Who represents Ward 5 on the board of aldermen until next year’s city election cycle will be decided May 2. Next week’s ballot includes two candidates – Shea Cain and Helen Cooperwood.
Absentee voting continues Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the city clerk’s office in City Hall. The city clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon April 22 and 29 for absentee voting.
The deadline for in-person absentee voting is April 29 at noon.
The special election is only for registered voters of Ward 5.
For election day, the polling precinct is the High Street Community Center, which will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In order to vote, people must bring a proper form of identification, such as a driver’s license; student ID from an accredited Mississippi university or college; or U.S. military ID.
Campaign material, including signage and T-shirts, is not allowed within 150 feet of the polling place.
Next week’s election is being held to fill the seat vacated after former Ward 5 Alderman John Allen resigned in March due to health issues.
For more information regarding May 2's special election, call the city clerk's office at (662) 369-8588.
