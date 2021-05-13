ABERDEEN – For months, pictures of a few iconic community leaders throughout the years have been installed in City Hall’s rotunda. A dedication ceremony was held May 3 officially making the Wall of Fame a destination for visitors.
Jack Hamilton of the Monroe County Historical Society originally donated pictures of how Aberdeen looked decades ago, which led to highlighting people who made big contributions to the city.
“It was the outstanding efforts of Mayor Acker and Addison Brannon that led to the beginning of the search of other outstanding figures. There were some iconic figures who stood out in history,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
After photographs and portraits were located, the question was where could they be hung on display, and City Hall was the perfect place.
“With those blank walls, it became the perfect place to have museum-quality photos telling the story,” Robbins said.
Those highlighted on the Wall of Fame include Dr. Robert E. Woodruff, who was a longtime physician; Edward Stinson, who was a city planner; India Sykes Houston, a charismatic figure best known as Miss Pinkie; James Milton Acker, who served as mayor from 1894 to 1936; Chris Antonio Provias, who was a longtime businessman and alderman; John Rayford Shivers, who was a teacher and principal in the city’s school system; Walter Lann Jr., who was a longtime business owner; and William ‘Tizzy’ Tisdale, who was a businessman and former mayor.
The Wall of Fame compliments City Hall’s architectural style, which is another attraction for visitors.