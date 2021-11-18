Amory Walmart Manager Shannon Moore shakes hands with Sheriff Kevin Crook. Moore informed Crook of a grant possibility through the Walmart Strategic Initiatives Fund, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was awarded a $20,000 grant after applying.
A grant totaling $20,000 through the Walmart Strategic Initiatives Fund will help the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s recovery initiative, which aims to help inmates assimilate back into society to curb the recidivism cycle of repeat offenders.
The MCSO plans to use some of the funds to purchase pushmowers and weedeaters for inmates to use for grounds upkeep at the Monroe County Detention Center in order to build work ethic.
Other uses of the grant could include computers, G.E.D. programs, drug and alcohol classes, short-term housing, job placement and tools for mental health.
“It will be another way to give these inmates the best leg to stand on when they get out of here,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook. “[Amory Walmart Manager] Shannon Moore told me about it and said there would be one given out per month. We thought it would be a longshot and we sent in our initial application, and they asked for more information.”
He thanked Moore for bringing the grant opportunity to his attention and for Walmart for offering such programs.
“My problem was where do I find the startup money for this program. We didn’t have a budget, but this gives us a good platform to start from. It was great timing when we got it. The Lord is in control, and His timing is perfect,” Crook said. “Walmart has been a great partner with law enforcement in our community. They’ve gone above and beyond.”
Part of Crook’s vision has been to better inmates’ lives to ensure they’re productive citizens upon release. The jail has implemented devotions, ministries and Celebrate Recovery at the jail and county work center through its efforts.
The jail is in the process of going through a restructuring plan in that certain jail cells are painted different colors to represent levels 1-5. Each level represents different privileges inmates must earn through good behavior.
“If they can do their 30 days in level 1 with no infractions, we’ll move them to level 2 and they can continue to progress forward,” Crook said, adding he wants the restructure to build characteristics that could lead to employment after inmates are released. “It’s a pathway where they can learn that good behavior brings rewards and bad behavior brings discipline.”