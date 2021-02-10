A man who fled from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) office in Aberdeen Jan. 26 and again from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Monday was arrested Wednesday.
Joshua Addington, 31, of Smithville surrendered on a set of railroad tracks near Smithville to the same deputy who transported him earlier in the week, according to Sheriff Kevin Crook.
He was arrested at a residence alongside Parham Store Road Monday for absconding from the MDOC nearly two weeks prior. Deputies found him to be in possession of three firearms in the attic of the home, including a sawed-off shotgun.
Addington managed to escape from the patrol car nearly two blocks away from the Monroe County Detention Center in Aberdeen before he was booked.
During the Jan. 26 incident, he was facing a short period of jail time for a parole violation and ran from authorities across Aberdeen Main Street, ultimately swimming across the old Tombigbee River and running into the woods in the Blue Bluff area.
Addington was charged with felony escape in that incident, in addition to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges after he was caught.
A press release Monday stated his father, John Addington, was facing a harboring an escaped prisoner charge.
Tuesday night, the Amory Police Department posted on its Facebook and released a push notice alert on its mobile app that a manhunt for Addington was underway near the Concord Ball Fields, in the area of Phillip Schoolhouse Road. It was later updated that Addington fled the scene.