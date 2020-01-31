AMORY – During Jan. 21’s board of aldermen meeting, Ward 4 resident Rebecca Riddle was among a group of citizens voicing frustrations of flooding in their area after Jan. 11’s rainmaker that caused similar issues throughout parts of the region.
“I’ve only been here two years and have been flooded twice,” she said.
Mayor Brad Blalock and Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham were quick to offer their sympathies. Blalock added Amory has faced three floods in the past five years.
Riddle and others commenting about the situation cited the city’s lack of adequate response since flooding last April.
“You’re not alone. I’ve been there [in Ward 4] for 40 years and I’ve seen worse. Your problem is my problem. Flood control efforts will continue. The area has grown up over the years,” Bingham said.
Riddle asked why one side of Bankhead Street in her neighborhood is in a flood zone and the other side is not. City zoning administrator David Moore said flood zones are determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and maps are updated periodically.
The group of citizens maintained the property where they live has never been listed as being in a flood zone.
Blalock named a task force of city officials to join him to inspect the vicinity and pledged to get a representative with the city’s engineering firm to make recommendations to fix the problem.
In other business, the aldermen adopted updated rental policies on city-owned facilities in preparation of the recently adopted alcohol ordinances that go into effect Feb. 7.
“The event permit was updated to reflect that insurance is required if the event host will be participating in Ordinances 1723 and 1724 by having beer/light wine and/or liquor,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan. “They must be in accordance with State of Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) laws. All uses of beer and/or alcohol will go before the board of aldermen for approval. No sales of beer and/or alcohol will be allowed without a license as delegated by ABC.”
In related action, aldermen approved site plans forwarded by the development board for businesses on highways 278 East and 6 that will be selling alcoholic beverages.