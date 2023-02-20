This week will be a seasonably warm week with temperatures near record territory with highs near or around 87 degrees by mid-week.
Unfortunately, these springtime temperatures in February mean severe storms.
We are looking at Wednesday for the threat of severe weather.
At this time, it looks like the primary threat will be damaging winds, which could be potentially widespread, with secondary threats for hail and isolated tornadoes. Total rainfall amounts through Friday will be around a quarter to near half inch, locally near an inch in spots.
Beyond Wednesday, we might have yet another threat of severe storms towards the end of the month into early March. There’s never a dull moment in weather.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
