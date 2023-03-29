Monroe County will set off its alert sirens at noon on Wednesday. This will only be a test, and residents should not be alarmed.
Monroe County residents are also reminded of a free service offering advanced warning for events such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. The CodeRED warning system offers people alerts specific to their registered addresses.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson reminds people who have moved that it’s important to update their new addresses with the system.
New users may sign up for the service online at www.trpdd.com/codered/ and by clicking on Monroe County. People may also call the Monroe County EMA’s administrative line at (662) 369-3683 during normal business hours for assistance signing up or updating addresses.
People can also sign up by texting Monroe to 99411 from their cell phones to enroll in the system with no fees required from users. With this system, after enrolling a link is automatically texted back for the person to sign up for the free service.
People who have CodeRED receive a call from a 1-800 number alerting them of warnings specific to the address they registered. CodeRED users may select the types of warning alerts they’d like to receive. Monroe County officials have also used the system to alert people of election days or a change in schedule of solid waste pickup through the general notifications option.
The service is provided for free through the Monroe County Board of Supervisors and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
In addition to CodeRED, weather radios are a good idea for people to keep track of potential severe weather.
