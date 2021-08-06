While the total amount of fines, court costs and restitution owed to the county circuit clerk’s office was $5,808,537.47 last week, efforts leading up to this year’s show cause hearing helped reduce a higher balance.
“For show cause, we started issuing papers in May and as of today, we have collected $179,939,” Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan said July 29.
Anyone who is behind on such payments is subject to being served for a show cause hearing to state reasons for not making payments.
Conflicts in recent years have not allowed for the county to have show cause hearings, but Judge Kelly Mims presided over the one Monroe County had for the year in July.
Sloan also credited the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and neighboring sheriff’s departments for serving papers to individuals, which added to the success.
“Judge Mims handled it very well. He was willing to work with the people who owe fines but let them know he expected them to pay according to the agreements made. A lot of the payment orders we had were older ones and people had been back to prison. He gave them the option to make a payment and set up a new payment schedule on some of them,” she said. “The sheriff’s departments and department of corrections were fantastic in helping us to get people served to come to court.”
Warrants will be issued to several individuals who failed to appear at the show cause hearing.
Sloan plans on making efforts for Monroe County to have show cause hearings yearly.
For the year, $262,651 has been collected in outstanding court fines, and Sloan is working with a collections agency to claim fines from those living out of state.
One account paid in full through the recent show cause collections was originally ordered to be paid in November 1980.
Of the $5.8 million owed to Monroe County, $1,960,976.12 is considered past due, with many of those responsible for the fines being in prison.
Anyone who owes court costs, fines and restitution should contact the circuit clerk’s office at 369-8695 to get a resolution to accounts before further court action is taken.