According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Baker, 39, of Water Valley was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with one count of home repair fraud.
Breaking
Water Valley man charged with home repair fraud
Latest News
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Smithville sweeps to 1A baseball title
- NWS classifies Hamilton storm as preliminary EF-2 tornado
- Severe weather system claims Hamilton man's life, causes extensive damage
- How to help those affected by Monroe County tornado
- One fatality, injuries and damage reported after severe storm hits Hamilton
- Diocesan list of accused priests includes Northeast Mississippi
- Nettleton scraps Friday public hearing on police chief issue
Most Popular
Articles
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Aluminum boat start-up creating 75 new positions
- Nettleton School District not on lockdown, employing extra security
- Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing case
- Presley investigating high school spirit item scam
- Aberdeen woman celebrates her 100th birthday
- Monroe County man makes state’s most influential African-American list
- West Amory resident models true activism to clean up community center
- Amory city leaders approve partnership to provide space for cornhole tournaments
- Local Nashville artists perform for writers’ roundhouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.