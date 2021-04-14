AMORY – A support group for those impacted by lupus is offering an outreach to Amory High School seniors through its inaugural scholarship program. The scholarship is worth $350.
“I started We Care back in 2009 and always wanted to start a scholarship but didn’t want to limit it just to lupus recipients. I wanted to find a way to give back. All my kids graduated from Amory, and I wanted to limit it to just Amory this year and hopefully we will be able to broaden it throughout all of Monroe County,” said Michelle Harris, president and founder of We Care Lupus Support Group.
Applicants will write 250- to 300-word essays on the topic of How do you plan to positively impact society.
Applications are available at the AHS counselor’s office.
The deadline to apply is April 30, and applicants should email the essays and applications to wecareamory@gmail.com. For more information, contact Harris at 825-0224.