In a year when COVID-19 still disrupts many facets of everyday life, 2021 left another mark of change through the loss of several key members of the Monroe County community. Elections continued to reinforce a busy 2021 for local municipalities, and results of the 2020 U.S. Census indicated decreases in Monroe County’s population.
January
Qualifying begins for elections in Amory, Nettleton, Hatley, Smithville and Gattman.
Monroe County is blanketed with its first snow of the new year.
An election contest for Aberdeen’s Ward 1 aldermen seat begins in Monroe County Circuit Court. Robert Devaull challenged the results of the summer 2020 race in which Nicholas Holliday was declared the winner. In late February, Special Judge Jim Weill Sr. orders a new election.
Thomas Griffith, who served seven terms as Amory’s mayor, passes away at the age of 80 after being treated for COVID-19. His 28 years as mayor ended in 2005.
Longtime Monroe County Sheriff Pat Patterson, who served in the position from 1976 to 1992, passes away at age 82.
Planning for the Amory Railroad Festival is halted due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. It and Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage were both canceled for the year.
Monroe Regional Hospital administers its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.
Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard presents the Philanthropy Award and a key to the city to Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman and a Community Award to Men of Vision/Mothers of Vision.
Amory aldermen approve an updated rental ordinance, which requires rental properties to be registered and inspected by the city.
Hamilton businessman and community advocate Bill Thompson passes away at age 81. He started Thompson’s Welding and was instrumental in opening Crossroads Shell and forming Hamilton’s little league programs.
The body of Jack Cowan, who was murdered in late 2020, is found at a cemetery in the Hamilton area. Authorities spent between 1,200 and 1,400 hours searching for his body. Three people – Tommy Gene Randolph, Brian Lee Hoover and Kayla Marie Morris Johns – were charged with murder in the case, in addition to one other person, Melonie Elizabeth Tate, who was charged with accessory after the fact.
Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard pleads guilty to embezzlement charges in Monroe County Circuit Court. Judge John White ordered his removal from office and a 10-year suspended sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The charges were brought by the state auditor’s office in reference to city-funded trips in 2017 Howard was reimbursed for but never took.
Through a joint-investigation, Vito Richard Balice is apprehended by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on felony warrants from the Lee and Lowndes county sheriff’s departments in relation to paving scams.
February
Monroe County feels the chill from two winter storms that sweep through the region. While snow and ice shut down school and businesses for many, the county did not face any significant issues aside from road damage, downed trees and a few roof and canopy collapses.
An accident on the Highway 45 river bridge in Aberdeen claimed the life of Antonio Crayton, who was struck by an out of control vehicle while trying to help a stranded motorist. There was ice on the bridge at the time of the accident.
The board of supervisors approves for the purchase of a second K9 for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Three members of the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen – Nicholas Holliday, Lady B. Garth and Edward Haynes – are served demand letters from the Mississippi State Auditor’s office for approving back pay for Mayor Maurice Howard in July 2020.
Members of the board of supervisors and the public share their concerns about the continued closure of a section of Coontail Road for the construction of a new bridge. The project’s completion deadline was October 2020, and it ultimately reopens to traffic in late March.
The Junior Auxiliary of Amory names Nancy Hoang as its citizen of the year during a non-traditional ceremony held in lieu of Charity Ball.
As the qualifying period closes for local elections, Amory Ward 2 Alderman John Darden chooses to not seek re-election. He served 40 years in the seat.
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officers Jay Holman and Dean Hudson award Madison Moffett of Hatley with a distinguished Chief’s Challenge Coin and a Life Saving Award for saving her grandfather, Rickey Moffett, when he had a heart attack while hunting.
Aberdeen dedicates its newest attraction, the Black History Trail, which includes 15 historical stops throughout town.
Amory’s Bethel Apostolic Church opens a time capsule full of church history from 20 years ago.
The Aberdeen School Board begins discussion to bring a school resource officer program back to the district. The school district reaches an agreement in November with the City of Aberdeen to provide two school resource officers.
March
The Aberdeen mayoral race yields six candidates – Richard Caradine, Kenyatta Howard, Leigh Matthews, Doug Stone, Alonzo Sykes and Charles Scott. While Stone and Scott advanced to an April runoff, Scott was declared the winner.
Following the retirement of David Hodges, Matthew Herndon becomes the fourth manager of the Monroe County Co-Op since it was chartered in 1945.
The Monroe County School District is ranked third in the state for its graduation for the ‘19-’20 school year, which totaled 87.7 percent.
Amory aldermen approve for April’s Mudbugs on Main crawfish event.
Nettleton aldermen approve $2,500 in funding for facade grants to improve the look of businesses in the city’s central business district.
Aberdeen aldermen appoint Chris Dobbins as acting assistant police chief, given health issues for police chief Henry Randle.
Nettleton native and former track and field star Dr. Teneeshia Jones-Boyd is honored with a sign at the intersection of Highway 6 and Will Robbins Highway detailing her accomplishments.
A drowning on Town Creek claims the life of 16-year-old Jazion Ezell, a student at Amory High School.
Amory brothers Shawn and Jason Brannon strike a deal with the Amazon Prime series, “Tell Me Your Secrets,” for a mystery box through their company, Deadbolt Mystery Society.
Roughly a year after its first reported positive case of COVID-19, Monroe County surpasses the 4,000 mark of positive cases to date.
Monroe County deputy Cherylann Roberson pitches a plan to the board of supervisors to educate students of dangers that can be found on the internet.
Advanced Learning Center delegates promote literacy to elementary students at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers through a series of classroom videos.
Amory aldermen okay a concept to provide for sidewalk dining accommodations at The Coffee Pot.
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-O that struck near Nettleton before lifting in southeast Lee County. The storm downed several trees in areas in town, in addition to areas in Monroe County. The same storm system yields two other EF-0 tornadoes in Chickasaw County, near the Monroe County area.
Spring storms proved to be consistent throughout the region, as Hatley is struck with an EF-1 tornado the last day of the month. The storm, which caused damage to homes across from Hatley Attendance Center and alongside Weaver Creek Drive and Nash Road, was 4.3 miles in length and 200 yards in width with estimated winds at 95 miles per hour. The same storm system leads to flooding issues later in the day in the Becker area.
Aberdeen aldermen approve a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority and an online payment system through the Aberdeen Electric Department.
Monroe and Itawamba county sheriff’s departments investigate a case of a car stolen in Nettleton and dumped into the old river across the county line.
Dr. Richard Hollis, who served several years as an OB/GYN in Amory, passes away at age 93. By the time he retired in 1996, he delivered an estimated 7,500 babies through his career. A week later, one of his colleagues, Dr. Melvin Richard “Dick” Holman, passes away. He practiced from 1972 until 2000 and also delivered thousands of newborns.
Plans through the American Rescue Plan include millions of dollars worth of national stimulus money for county and municipal governments.
April
Amory and Nettleton hold their primaries for city officials. Nettleton’s mayoral race ends in a three-vote difference with incumbent Mayor Mem Riley being declared the winner. His opponent, Phillip Baulch, later files for an election contest in Monroe County Circuit Court.
M-Pulse Fiber is among recipients benefiting from the $8.1 million Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will provide broadband access to 3,881 homes and businesses in its service area.
A new shopping center, anchored by Piggly Wiggly, gets the okay from Aberdeen city officials for property alongside Highway 145 N.
Separate motor vehicle accidents a day apart claim the lives of a pedestrian in Amory and a 6-year-old student in Nettleton.
Aberdeen holds its Salute to Service Awards to coincide with the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. This year’s honorees were the late Antonio Crayton and the late Roger Cooperwood.
LaMarcus Thompson is named as the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new general manager.
Controversy and confusion surround the polling location for a do-over election for the Aberdeen Ward 1 alderman seat between incumbent Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull. The judge’s order included a change of venue, which was met with opposition by some locals. Devaull is ultimately elected to the seat.
Charles Sisson of Amory dives into action to divert a potential drowning at McAlpine Lake when 5-year-old Riggan White goes underwater trying to retrieve a flip flop.
BancorpSouth and Cadence reach a $6 billion deal to merge the two banks.
A runaway investigation leads to numerous charges for six individuals in Gattman, including drug and sex charges.
Amory aldermen approved to pursue a flood drainage study for problematic areas in the city.
An 81-year-old Amory woman loses her after after wrecking her vehicle into a pond alongside the Highway 25 bypass.
Nettleton aldermen approve the first phase of a streetscaping project at the intersection of Young Avenue and Highway 6.
Smithville and Wren reflect on the 10-year anniversary of tornadoes that struck the area on April 27, 2011. Smithville’s EF-5 tornado claimed 16 lives and changed the town’s landscape forever. Wren’s two EF-3 tornadoes struck nearly 12 hours apart, claiming one life and causing damage to numerous homes and structures. Smithville reflected on the anniversary with a ceremony at the Smithville Attendance Center dome, followed by another ceremony at Memorial Park.
Alonzo Sykes, who served more than 20 years on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen and for more than 20 years as a pastor, passes away at age 68.
May
To help meet the growing need for local businesses to find employees, the City of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce partner for the first of two job fairs. The City of Aberdeen later holds a job fair.
After 14 months of being closed due to COVID-19 precautions, the Elkin Theatre reopens to show movies once a week.
Amory businessman Phillip Minga is indicted on wire fraud and health care fraud in an Alabama federal court. Earlier in the year, a $43 million settlement was reached between his company, Priority Healthcare Corporation, and Roche Diagnostic Corporation and Roche Diabetics Care Inc. regarding alleged fraudulent billing. In December, he is sentenced to 78 months in prison.
The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce launches its ACT Work Ready Community initiative.
Developers break ground for The Pointe shopping center in Aberdeen.
Robin Cagle is named as North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Florence G. Nightingale Award recipient.
Aberdeen native and Mississippi School of Math and Science senior Niyah Lockett officially commits to Harvard University.
Members of the Monroe County SWAT team complete a two-week training, making the unit nationally recognized.
Even though the Amory Railroad Festival was not held in 2021, Bethel Apostolic Church continued a festival tradition by hosting Fritter Fix Weekend, providing its signature apple fritters.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for a new Aberdeen attraction – City Hall’s Wall of Fame, which honors historic figures of the town’s past.
Aberdeen aldermen vote 3-2 to appoint city attorney Bob Faulks and city judge Shane Tompkins. Faulks and Tompkins served in those capacities leading up the a vote last summer when members of the current administration took office. Outgoing city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. later files a lawsuit against the city for his removal.
Aberdeen native Dr. Marty Tucker assumes the presidency of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Nettleton officially dedicates its new splash pad at Veterans Park.
Wayne and Deloris Northington are honored as Gattman’s citizens of the year.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, who was first elected to the office in 2008, loses his battle to cancer. In addition to his service with the Aberdeen Police Department, he also served his country with the Mississippi National Guard. In his memory, yellow and black ribbons are put out through town to illustrate Randle’s love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20 pounds of methamphetamine through an investigation between several state and local agencies. Watavius Cortez Williams was arrested in the case.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s office requests information in its ongoing child exploitation case against former Amory High School teacher Toshemie Wilson.
The Quality Education Fund pledges $47,000 to the Amory School District for various needs. The Gilmore Foundation also provides $47,000 for projects at West Amory Elementary School.
To address an ongoing concern by many residents, the board of supervisors appoints local attorney Don Baker as the county’s garbage bill hearing officer.
An ATV accident near Nettleton claims the life of a 13-year-old Mantachie student.
June
Amory and Smithville’s mayoral races lead to new faces in the positions. While Corey Glenn defeated incumbent Brad Blalock in Amory’s election, Phil Goodwin defeated Nancy Bishop in Smithville’s race.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook is among a handful of sheriffs and police chiefs from throughout the nation to complete the FBI’s inaugural National Command Course.
The City of Aberdeen approves to ease up on its mask restrictions, first put in place in July 2020.
Smithville Hardware undergoes a change of ownership to the family of Tim and Allison Coker.
River Birch Golf Club and True Temper strike a partnership for a consumer test site for golf shafts, making it True Temper’s only other test site outside of Carlsbad, California.
Donna Johnson assumes her new role as Hamilton’s librarian, and Betty Parson takes over as Wren’s new librarian.
In conjunction with one of its board of aldermen meetings, Aberdeen recognizes a number of outstanding youth for achievements such as community service, acceptance into the Ivy League, high grades and wins at the Mississippi Bass Federation state tournament.
The Amory Police Department and North MS Narcotics arrest five subjects in a drug investigation that also led to weapons charges.
Two Aberdeen men are charged with the murder of George Deon Williams at his residence alongside Hickory Street. Days later, an Aberdeen man was charged with the murder of Jamie Smith Young.
Nettleton High School English teacher Megan Garner is named as the school’s next principal beginning with the ‘20-’21 to replace Justin Hollis, who had served in that role since 2019.
The board of supervisors discusses options to clean up the Prairie Industrial Site for potential development.
Monroe County deputy Zack Wilbanks is selected as the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association’s Deputy of the Year. He was involved in a July 2020 accident at a checkpoint in Hamilton and he exhibited drive to overcome the loss of his partner, Dylan Pickle, along with numerous injuries.
Amory hosts its first Juneneenth celebration at Frisco Park.
Aberdeen resident Frankie Provias and Aberdeen Main Street receive awards through the Mississippi Main Street Association.
Members of Amory’s National Guard unit participate in a training rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
Egypt native Charles McMillian, who moved to Minneapolis in the 1970s, returns home for the first time in four years and shares his story of being the first citizen on the scene of the George Floyd incident.
Fallen Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle is among law enforcement members featured in the Beyond the Call of Duty traveling tour, which included an Amory stop.
Diversicare residents Harold and Sandra Conwill are joined in matrimony during a wedding ceremony at the long-term care facility.
July
Four candidates, Lee Johnson, Chris Dobbins, Quinell Shumpert and Tony Tillman, vie for the Aberdeen police chief race, with Shumpert and Tillman advancing to a runoff. Shumpert is ultimately declared the winner.
Hamilton Methodist Church members Evelyn Thompson and Bo Robinson officially kick off the Cross of Monroe County campaign, which will entail a 120-foot-tall cross to be built alongside Highway 45 in Aberdeen.
The board game Monroe County-Opoly makes its official debut at Walmart.
The Amory Rotary Club recognizes Capt. John C. Campbell as its firefighter of the year and Marshall Eubanks as its police officer of the year through an appreciation luncheon.
A tribute in Hamilton marks the one-year anniversary of an accident that claimed the life of Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle and injured another deputy, Zack Wilbanks. Later in the month, Monroe County deputy Kasi Gwin is awarded the inaugural M17 scholarship in Pickle’s memory.
The county coroner’s office responds to three accidental deaths within 12 hours, involving an accidental shooting, a motor vehicle accident and an accident at a residence.
Aberdeen dedicates its first storm shelter art project. A South Monroe County Community Fund grant provided for funds to artistically paint all of the city’s storm shelters, which is an ongoing project.
The Amory School Board approves for athletic ticket sales to be sold through an online platform.
The Aberdeen School Board approves to provide free school supplies to students for the ‘20-’21 school year.
Local school districts finalize their return to school plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Amory police charge a man with murder following a shooting at True Temper that claimed the life of Michael Randle of Columbus.
Diane Belue of Aberdeen is installed as president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary.
August
Changes in addresses alongside Highway 125, from Highway 278 in Amory to Highway 25 Becker, begin to take effect.
The Monroe County Electric Power Association Board of Directors approves to contribute to a regional marketing plan through the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association to promote the availability of broadband service.
The number of COVID-19 cases spike as the delta variant sweeps through the state and county.
Nettleton Civitan Club member Sherry Garrett is awarded the first ever Lifetime Recruitment Award and the Junior Civitan Research Center Fellow at the Civitan International’s convention in Jacksonville, Florida.
Former Amory business owner Judy Baxter is the victim of a homicide. Amory police are joined with numerous agencies to investigate the case. A candlelight vigil is held in Frisco Park to honor Baxter and highlight her achievements in life, including community service. In December, DNA evidence is processed, leading to a promising development in the case. The investigation continues, however, and no arrests have been made.
A group of Monroe County School District parents raise their concerns with the school board about matters such as the district’s public comments policy. In July, members of the group posed questions to the school board about COVID-19 protocol for the school district.
Smithville holds a special election to fill two vacant seats on its board of aldermen. Of the six candidates, Allen Cooley was the top vote-getter, but Nancy Bishop and Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer both tie, which prompted the need for a special runoff election. Standifer is ultimately elected, making her the first Black elected official in Smithville’s history.
Data from the 2020 U.S. Census is released, which indicates a decline in Monroe County’s population of 2,809 people. Aberdeen, Amory, Smithville, Nettleton and Gattman all witnessed decreases also, but Hatley was the only municipality to have an increase in residents.
Aberdeen aldermen are split on deciding who will be appointed to a seat on the Aberdeen School Board. Sandra Peoples is ultimately reappointed to the position.
Amory aldermen approve for a new reserve program for the police department.
Dr. Greg Yarbrough, a former U.S. Marine who works at the Monroe County Government Complex, networks to get his former deployment interpreter out of Afghanistan ahead of the United States’ official exit from the country.
The Monroe County Republic Women club hosts its charter dinner with guest speaker Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
The Aberdeen School Board approves a bid for a major HVAC project at Aberdeen High School.
The City of Amory proclaims a state of emergency regarding COVID-19, as the number of cases continue to increase through the delta variant, which includes masking rules for employees and city buildings and city property rental restrictions. Board of aldermen-approved special events permits are handled on a case-by-case basis through the state of emergency.
Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grants benefit both of Monroe County’s ports. Aberdeen’s was awarded $450,000, and Amory’s was awarded $257,4000 for port improvements.
The Amory Police Department invites residents and businesses with security equipment to participate in a voluntary surveillance registration in order to better track criminal activity throughout the city.
Brian Rollins of Smithville donates a 1963 Cessna twin engine aircraft to the Aberdeen High School JROTC program for the school’s future air park.
During a special-called meeting, the Amory School Board accepts superintendent Ken Byars’ resignation effective Sept. 30. He said he was taking a job in the private sector in educational consulting.
September
Amory manufacturer Avid Boats provides its second patrol boat commissioned through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The first one was made for Monroe County, while the second was to be used for the Mississippi Gulf Coast area.
A-1 Family Furniture undergoes a change in ownership as Howard Summers and Josh Tomlin purchase the Amory wood components supplier for the local furniture industry.
Nettleton city officials hear citizens’ concerns about flooding issues. Aldermen approve Cook Coggin Engineers to start a plan to address drainage and seek any potential grants.
Aberdeen commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a ceremony on the steps of City Hall. The city has held remembrance ceremonies most years following the attacks. Belle-Shivers Middle School is selected for the Freedom Flag project. The school was the only one in the state to be selected for the program, which includes curriculum about the Sept. 11 attacks and a piece of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center attacks.
Operating under the city’s COVID state of emergency, Amory aldermen address special events permits for ChiliFest, the Amory High School homecoming parade and First Friends Respite Center’s benefit walk.
Monroe County resident Ed Coale donates $30,000 for the purchase of a new rescue vehicle for the Amory Fire Department.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seeks grant funding to provide for training not only its own but also other departments.
The City of Aberdeen takes continued steps to enhance Federal Emergency Management Agency training among employees in its efforts to build a FEMA cabinet.
Former Amory and Tupelo administrator Andy Cantrell is named as interim superintendent of the Amory School District for the remainder of 2021.
A dedication is held for a memorial garden for the late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, which is in front of his former office at the Aberdeen Police Department.
A two-vehicle accident claims the life of Tyler Jones of Hamilton, who was a nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. In October, his family works with the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to direct donations in his memory to the Nursing Services Fund. A scholarship is also set up in his memory to be awarded to Hamilton graduating seniors pursuing health care careers.
Amory High School senior Will McComb is selected as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
Nettleton Main Street is awarded a grant for wayfinder signage for attractions throughout town.
Aberdeen city officials discuss a plan to update zoning and building code standards.
The City of Amory is awarded a $270,422 grant for Panther Park near the high school.
October
Nettleton Main Street revamps the city’s Town Creek Festival, turning it into an all-day, all-night festival with more entertainment and vendors.
After COVID-19 disruptions for the majority of the new school year, the Aberdeen School District returns to a traditional learning model from its hybrid model.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley appears before the county board of supervisors to share a plan to request the Mississippi Legislative to match funds for federally funded infrastructure improvements. Water service availability is the number one priority on how to use funds.
All three of Aberdeen’s city parks undergo improvements. While Acker Park and Newberger Park are served by volunteer efforts, General Young Park benefits from a CAP loan.
Smithville’s Access Family Health Services receives six Community Health Center Quality Recognition awards through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Pine Grove Baptist Church outside of Nettleton celebrates its 60th anniversary.
Aberdeen aldermen take action to pursue electric car charging stations for the city. Amory city officials follow suit later in the month for charging stations in their city.
The Nettleton Board of Aldermen and Main Street association contribute funds for a downtown string lighting project which debuted during its Light Up Nettleton Christmas event in November.
For the first time ever, the Bukka White Blues Festival is held at Acker Park.
The Amory Lock is renamed for late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran during a ceremony.
Monroe County invests $787,305 for 110 new air packs and 330 bottles for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The Aberdeen School Board approves a financial incentive program for employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Aberdeen High School graduate Reggie Kelly, who played SEC and NFL football, makes Forbes’ Next 1,000 list and also makes appearances for Weight Watchers through his company, Kyvan.
Amory lifts its COVID-19 state of emergency.
Monroe Regional Hospital Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lisa Mason loses her life to COVID-19 while vacationing in Hawaii. She is remembered by those close to her for her love for life and care for her patients.
Aberdeen aldermen approve an engineering contract for improvements to its port project.
The board of supervisors accepts a grant for a walking and biking trail near the Monroe County Airport.
M-Pulse Fiber signs up its 2,000th customer for broadband service.
A ceremony is held to dedicate Nettleton’s historical mural on the side of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office charges Hamilton Gage Adair with murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Rhonda Tubb.
November
Amory city officials discuss potential changes to the city’s canopy ordinance, including replacement of existing awnings. The board of aldermen previously approved for the removal of awnings on the block across Main Street from Frisco Park. Later in December, aldermen approve the ordinance.
A fatal motor vehicle accident near the Monroe County Airport on Highway 25 claims the life of a mother and daughter from Amory.
Hatley town officials discuss upgrades to the city’s water system, including a new water tower.
Nettleton aldermen approve pay raises for police officers with five-plus years of service.
Plans are revealed for a new Dollar General location in Smithville.
Smithville purchases two used police cars, which is the first time the department purchased a vehicle since 2012. Later in the month, Community Bank gives a donation to equip three Smithville police cars with dash cams. The department received other donations for needed equipment.
Members of the local parents advocacy group FED UP request the removal of Monroe County School Board member Butch Palmer due to allegations of harassment and intimidation of one of its members.
Former Amory School District administrator Brian Jones is approved as the district’s next superintendent.
Microsoft highlights the Aberdeen High School JROTC program through an article, case study and short video.
The Aberdeen School District is awarded a $240,377 United States Department of Agriculture grant for equipment to help with distance learning.
Amory aldermen approve for the Junior Auxiliary to begin its Little Library project to encourage reading.
Aberdeen aldermen approve for a leadership training course for all city employees.
December
Amory rallies behind its high school football team for the Panthers’ first trip to compete in a state championship since 2002. Amory falls to Jefferson Davis County 42-10.
Monroe County’s new revamped website goes live.
Community Bank donates $43,750 to the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative to benefit early learning programs throughout the county.
Gov. Tate Reeves appoints Dr. Pat Chaney of Amory to the Mississippi State Board of Health.
Two lives are taken following a shooting in Nettleton that claimed KeAndre Johnson of Nettleton and Nakeyce Bradford of Memphis.
The Elkin Theatre announces a change in its schedule beginning in January to showing one movie per month due to lower participation.
Darracott resident Buddy Mobley is inducted into the Profession Kennel Club’s Hall of Fame for his years and dedication to coon dog hunting.
The Junior Women’s League recognizes Sam Jaynes and Latoya Fields as Aberdeen’s citizens of the year.
Aberdeen aldermen discuss continued problems with semi-truck parking at areas throughout town.
The board of supervisors receives notice that state officials approved to fully fund homestead exemption reimbursement, which was said to equate to $80,000 for Monroe County.
A judge orders for a new election to be held in the Nettleton mayor’s race between Mem Riley and Phillip Baulch. A special election date is set for Jan. 18.
Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker of Wren is named as the combination Fire Chief of the Year through the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association.
Quincy Water Association is awarded a $1.8 million USDA grant, $2.381 million low interest loan, for system improvements.
The Port of Aberdeen is awarded a $4 million grant through the United States Department of Transportation to complete its rail spur.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is approved as a correctional officers training academy.
Aberdeen aldermen approve preliminary steps to purchase the Stevens Auction Company property for a new location for the electric department.