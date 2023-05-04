The 29-year average (1991 through 2020) for tornadoes in April is 294.
Most tornadoes in May: 542 in 2003.
Fewest tornadoes in May: 34 in 1952.
Largest number of tornadoes in a single outbreak in May: 402 (May 17 to May 30, 2019).
Deadliest May Tornadoes: The 1999 Bridge Creek-Moore Oklahoma tornado with winds of 321 mph, the 2011 El Reno-Piedmont, Oklahoma tornado with winds of 295 mph, and the 2013 El Reno, Oklahoma tornado with winds of 302 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a 5-tier Severe Weather risk category (1-Marginal, 2-Slight, 3-Enhanced, 4-Moderate, and 5-High)
Since 1984, there have been 127 High Risks issued in May for the United States with the last one being in 2019.
Since 1985, there have been 37 Moderate Risks issued in May for the United States with the last one being in 2019.
Since 2015, there have been 91 Enhanced Risks issued in May for the United States with the last one being in 2022.
May Severe Weather For Mississippi:
Most tornadoes in May: 27 in 2021.
For Mississippi, the state has seen 7 High Risks issued in May since 1997, 9 Moderate Risks issued in May since 1997, and 2 Enhanced Risks issued in May since 2015.
Since 1880 through 2020, Mississippi has witnessed 311 tornadoes in the month of May, with 18 of those being EF3. There has not been a EF4 or EF5 recorded in the state of Mississippi in the month of May.
The state averages just four tornadoes in the month of May. The most tornadoes in May for the state is 27 in 2021.
May Atlantic Activity:
Since 1771, the Atlantic has only recorded 85 tropical systems in the month of May. The most recent May Tropical Storm was Ana in 2021. The strongest Atlantic hurricane in May was Amanda in 1863 with winds of 105 mph.
May Weather For Tupelo:
Average Temperature is 82 degrees.
Warmest May Temperature: 100 (1937). Records go back to 1930.
Coldest May Temperature: 30 (1976)
Coldest May High Temperature: 58 (2013)
Average May Rainfall: 5.56 inches.
Wettest May: 17.96 inches (1978)
Driest May: 0.85 inches (1941)
May Weather For Aberdeen:
Average May Temperature is 82.
Warmest May Temperature: 104 (1896). Records go back to 1892.
Coldest May Temperature: 34 (1895)
Coldest May High Temperature: 76 (1898)
Average May Rainfall: 4.90 inches
Wettest May: 17.50 inches (1991)
Driest May: 0.02 inches (1902)
