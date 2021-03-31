An ongoing severe weather system moving through northeast Mississippi has caused damage to homes, downed trees and flooding issues throughout Monroe County.
WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan reported two tornadoes shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday in Hatley and near Parham.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said approximately seven homes sustained damage, with the main concentration alongside Weaver Creek Drive east of Hatley. There was also damage reported to homes near Hatley Attendance Center.
“Weaver Creek Road is flooding, and it got hit by a tornado. There are a lot of crews out there working. There were numerous lines and trees down across the road, and we just got it cleared and have been working on it since 3:30,” he said shortly before 8 a.m.
He added people should avoid driving through the area.
As of just before 8 a.m., there was also significant flooding issues on Phillips Schoolhouse and Mt. Zion roads where people should also avoid.
The same storm system that struck Monroe County caused damage to Vardaman school in Calhoun County and flooding issues in Chickasaw County, according to local media reports.