AMORY – West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French announced several first- and second-grade classes at the school achieved model classroom status recently in the Accelerated Reading program.
“To achieve a model classroom status for West Amory Elementary School, classrooms must pass 85 percent of their Accelerated Reading assessments,” French said. “Additionally, engaged time with the Accelerated Reading program must be higher than 30 minutes a week for each student.”
Instructors for the first-grade classes included Kym Buskirk, Kim Goldman, Jessica Gregory and Lacy Lovelace. Second-grade teachers were Tuesday Jones, Kim Myers and Leslie Valsamakis.
An additional requirement to earn the status is that no more than 10 percent of the students can be at-risk.
“Students at West Amory Elementary School read 45,000 books last school year,” French said. “We are excited about our students’ enthusiasm for reading. We know that the more they read, the better readers they will become. We are on track to exceed the number of books read last school year.”