AMORY – A community meeting held Jan. 30 at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church and chaired by Floyd Smith followed up on a recent press release issued by the Monroe County chapter of the NAACP regarding alleged civil rights violations by an unnamed Amory Police Department officer.
According to the press release, no action has been taken to address citizen complaints of officer misconduct and violations of civil rights.
Host pastor Leslie Mabry provided the invocation and introductory remarks to begin the program.
“I’m a community person. We just want to put it all on the table. We want to let people know that we are together on this as we build relationships,” he said.
Smith began with a disclaimer that since the matter is under investigation, he was limited on details he could share.
“We’re not here to bash the police department. The board of aldermen and city officials discussed our concerns in executive session but took no action,” Smith said.
He further said that continued inaction by the police department and local officials is unacceptable.
“They pretty much pushed us to this,” he said, referring to charges against the parties involved that were dismissed. “The dismissed charges were civil rights violations. The police department wanted affidavits signed that neither the police department nor the city would be sued.”
Smith took that matter to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation for review. He said the FBI gave him options for what appears to be a civil case.
Ward 2 Alderman John Darden attended the meeting. Additionally, Lt. Sam Mitchell and deputies Laron Griffin and Willie Lockett represented the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, although that agency was not named in the complaint.
“The officials need to be here. They’re our voice,” said citizen Richard McFadden.
As to why other Amory city officials were not present at the meeting or why there has been no response to the complaints addressed in the NAACP press release, Amory city attorney Sam Griffie issued the following statement:
“The city has now become aware of the press release dated Jan. 20, 2020. However, the city has not been presented with the press release or any letter, formal complaint, lawsuit or other documentation concerning the allegations against the police department referenced in the release. The city held its regular meeting on Jan. 21, after the date of the press release, and no one appeared to discuss the press release or to bring the allegations to the attention of the mayor and board of aldermen.”
According to Griffie’s statement, the city has not been contacted by the FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or any other investigative agency concerning any such allegations or investigations.
“The mayor and board of aldermen were not invited to the community meeting and were not made of aware of the date and time of the meeting. However, if invited to future meetings, the mayor, members of the board of aldermen and the chief of police will try to be available and to attend. Also, anyone having concerns is welcome to attend any regularly scheduled city board meeting at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month,” Griffie’s statement said.
Pastor Elbrist Mason of nearby St. James United Methodist Church steered the community meeting toward putting together a local policy statement patterned after models provided by the NAACP.
“We need to have something written down. We need to know where we’re headed,” he said.
Darden’s brother, George, advocated the formation of a local civilian review board. He furthermore shared tips for making the process productive.
“Attitude is important. Resisting only gives cause for arrest. Use physical violence – you lose. Keep the fighting for the courtroom,” he said.
Another meeting to study policy was scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church.
“We must mobilize, trust each other and do what we said that we would do. We need to live the truth even if it hurts,” Mason said.