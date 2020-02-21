Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen addressed a meeting about community relations at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church in Amory on Feb. 13. Mayor Brad Blalock and West Point Assistant Police Chief Kennedy Meaders joined Bowen in steering a productive symposium about citizens concerns that lasted nearly three hours. Other officials attending included Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill, Ward 2 Alderman John Darden and Monroe County Attorney Candy Blalock.