Amory School Board President Jimmy Ann Ray, left, and school board member Tyrone James listen as West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French presents data describing improvements in kindergarten reading scores during the past school year.
AMORY – West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French shared good news about an increase in kindergarten reading scores during May 9’s Amory School Board meeting.
“Our readiness data reflects progress achieved by the end of the year compared to where we were at the beginning of the year,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, we had 88 students scoring below the state-expected scale score threshold of 580. By April, we were able to reduce that number to seven. Moving up 100 points on the assessment scale is equivalent to moving up one scholastic year.”
French said the success was achieved despite many students who were not able to attend preschool or daycare due to the pandemic. She credited the success to what she termed “an awesome group of kindergarten teachers.”
“There’s a lot of work being done,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
In other business, Jones shared finances provided by business administrator Leslie Maranto, saying the district’s fund balance was a little less than $6 million.
“We collected more in ad valorem taxes than we did last year at this time. It looks like we’ll be on target to avoid having a shortfall. We’re where we need to be,” he said.
The school board also approved the adoption of a three-mill note resolution of intent to provide borrowing authority if needed. The maximum principal amount of $700,000 would be borrowed for the purposes of making repairs, alterations and additions to school buildings and purchasing fixtures and equipment, buses and more.
“The three-mill levy is the maximum allowed by law. It does not increase taxes. We have to renew the note resolution every three years for it to continue to be available to us,” Jones said.