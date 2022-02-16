ABERDEEN – With roots tracing back to 1936, Westbrooks Funeral Home isn’t just the oldest Black business in Aberdeen but it set the stage for several Black-owned businesses in the area.
Several current funeral directors apprenticed there and went on to start businesses, such as Belle Memorial Funeral Home and L Hodges Funeral Services in Oxford.
Opened by Ernest and Fannie Key Westbrooks, it moved to several different locations alongside Vine Street before settling at its current location in 1959.
“About the same time in the ‘50s, my grandparents opened up a grocery store,” said fourth generation owner Eric Westbrook Matthews I, who is 50, adding there were racial tensions at the time. “It provided a local grocery store where Blacks could come and buy their groceries. Back then, it had everything you needed. This was a place where they could sign their name and they could establish credit.”
The grocery store remained open until 1973 when Fannie died.
On Feb. 16, 1980, the city celebrated Ernest Westbrooks Day, which was his 80th birthday. In addition to his role in business, Ernest was the first Black member of the Aberdeen School Board.
“My great-grandparents were pillars of the community. They helped all my life. Since I was a teenager, I remember people would come up to me and say things like, ‘I had a baby sister who passed away, and your great-grandfather buried her for a dozen eggs.’”
Eric’s ex-wife, Leigh Matthews, has witnessed people say they gave Ernest a chicken in exchange of burying a family member.
“He established a great bond with the community that lives on to this day. Other people still tell me to this day how they’d go to the store and eat lunch for free because they may not have had it. They helped numerous families throughout the community in their time. We may not be able to do as much as they did at that time but we still try to help out when possible,” Eric said.
While the funeral home has absorbed burial costs several times, it has never tried to sue someone or collect on bad debt. The funeral home also aided in ambulance services years ago.
Eric’s mother, Ernestine Sanders Matthews, also opened Westbrooks Day Care alongside Vine Street in the 1980s. In 2008, the family started an events center alongside Vine Street for baby showers, receptions and repasts.
Westbrooks Funeral Home’s chapel was added in 1991, and the business is still active to its day.
“There have been people who have used the chapel. The late Pastor [Alonzo] Sykes used it as a chapel when his church split,” Leigh said.
Westbrooks Funeral Home has also opened locations in West Point and Okolona.
Eric Westbrook Matthews II, who is 26 and part of the fifth generation of the business, thinks through the years that some of the family history has been forgotten.
“I’ve always loved my family’s business and legacy, but within the duration of my life it’s become easier to feel a little bit disrespected and forgotten as Aberdeen and maybe Monroe County’s oldest Black business. Given our name and legacy and where it stood at one point and where it should stand in my opinion, I believe the Aberdeen community in large owes the Westbrooks linage a debt that cannot be paid and we’re not asking for it to be paid,” he said.
Even though Ernest died years before Eric II was born, he said people still approach him to say how much they loved him.
Through the generations
As of March 24, Westbrooks Funeral Home will commemorate its 86th year as not only a foundation for the Black community but for five generations and counting for the family as well.
While Ernest and Fannie Key began the business, it passed to Addie Ree Westbrooks Sanders for the second generation, Ernestine Sanders Matthews and Fred Irwin Sanders for the third generation, Paul Michael Matthews, II and Eric Westbrook Matthews I for the fourth generation and Eric Westbrook Matthews II, Ennis Walter Westbrooks Matthews and Emileigh WreeAnna-Claire Matthews for the fifth generation.
“One of Westbrooks Funeral Home’s mottos is, ‘Our family serving your family yesterday, today and tomorrow.’ The today has mostly been my father and for most of my life, I’ve known my siblings and I have represented the tomorrow. We’re somewhat stepping into the today and the tomorrow has somewhat been established with my daughter,” Eric II said of his daughter, Ava Leigh Nefertari Matthews. “She is the sun rising on the sixth generation.”
Going back to the yesterday of the business, Leigh said Addie Ree was the first Black female director and funeral home establishment owner in this area.
“She paved the way for females currently who practice in the funeral service,” she said.
Leigh also said Eric I’s brother, Michael, was the first Black person appointed to the local hospital advisory committee and she took his place.
Ernest died on Feb. 5, 1987, and Eric I and his brother began assisting their mother, Ernestine, in the business. He was 15 at the time.
Additional family members passed away in years to follow and by the time Eric I was 29 in the early 2000s, he, Leigh and Eric II were left to carry on the family business.
“When I grew up, it was like the business was a member of the family. We discussed it at the breakfast table,” Eric I said.
Always answering the call
Leigh said no matter the circumstance or what hour of the day, people always have access to them for any needs dealing with the loss of a loved one. That lifestyle was one groomed throughout the generations.
“This was the only funeral home at one time that did not have an answering service. Somebody from the family answered the phone. In 2001, I had delivered our second son, and Eric had to run to Walmart because neither of us had prepared for this baby to come. I actually had to answer the telephone straight out of surgery because of the foundation of the importance of answering the telephone, which came from his mother,” she said.
The sense of accessibility adds to a long line of credibility through the generations.
“It’s a family name, and that family name has meant so much to the community for so many years. It’s your family name; it’s not just a name, so you take that with pride,” Leigh said.
Eric II said knowing the importance of the family business helped him mature at an early age.
“No matter what jokes were told in school, you had to keep yourself reserved and not necessarily respond in a way you’d like to respond as a child just because having to consider the business,” he said. “That’s something that’s a hard pill to swallow for a 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-year-old, but it’s a life lesson that helps you as you continue to grow.”
Westbrooks Funeral Home is still thriving as its next generation comes into play.
“As far as the future goes, I want to live up to the legacy my great-great-grandfather built up, that my grandmother built up, that my father built up and push it forward. Hopefully whatever it is that I’m able to accomplish with the business throughout my lifetime will be able to stand up against all of the history that Ernest Westbrooks, Ernestine Matthews and Eric Westbrooks Matthews I have all amassed and be able to push that forward and continue to be a vital part of Aberdeen,” Eric II said.