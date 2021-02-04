ABERDEEN – Even though qualifying doesn’t begin for another week in the March 16 special election to fill the seat of Maurice Howard, who was removed from office earlier this week, there’s already a buzz for who’s next to hold the office.
Candidates interested in running for the mayor’s seat can begin to do so Feb. 12 at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s office at City Hall. The qualifying deadline is March 3 at 5 p.m. The dates were approved by the board of aldermen Tuesday.
Howard was removed from office after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a public official Feb. 1. Howard began his second term of office following last summer’s general election after running as an Independent candidate.
The vote tally in last year’s race was Howard at 52 percent, Toni Reece (D) at 44 percent, and Mike Bunch (I) with four percent of the vote.
A couple of people with aspirations for the seat last year stated their positions Thursday on giving it a try this time or completely passing on politics.
Additionally, Howard made an announcement about the race on his Facebook Live Thursday night. He officially announced his wife, Kenyatta, is running for the seat.
Charles Scott also confirmed his plans to run for mayor. He was unable to run last year due to the two-year residency requirement to run for office. Scott said he has now lived in Aberdeen for two years.
Reece said at this time, her answer about running is no. Bunch said he has no intentions of running again.
Former Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes ran against Reece in the Democratic primary last year, receiving 23 percent of the vote. He is considering running again.
"I'm thinking about running but haven't made up my mind," he said.
Former two-time Mayor Cecil Belle, who withdrew from last year’s race, said he is undecided at this point if he’ll qualify. He ran as an Independent last year and withdrew two weeks before the election.
“I’m looking at the will of the people,” he said of considering running.
Former Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone, who lost to Ward 2 Alderwoman/now Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth in last year’s Democratic primary, said he is definitely considering a run for mayor.
Attempts to contact Dr. Roderick Van Daniel, who received 23 percent of the votes in last year’s Democratic primaries, were unsuccessful.
Candidates don’t have to run Democrat or Republican. They are required, however, to pick up an application from the city clerk’s office and obtain at least 50 signatures from registered voters who live within the Aberdeen city limits.
The Rev. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP, said there will be a community meeting Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Daniel M.B. Church to identify what qualities Aberdeen wants in a mayor.
Seats are limited. For more information, call 386-0319.