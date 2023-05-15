Why would I need to appeal? Some Mississippians who applied for FEMA disaster assistance have gotten a determination letter they don’t agree with. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal. Every survivor has the right to appeal. By appealing, you are asking FEMA to review your case. If you think FEMA’s decision on the amount of assistance, or the type of assistance, is wrong, submit an appeal letter and any documents needed to support your claim.

