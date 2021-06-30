July 25 marks the one-year anniversary of an accident that claimed the life of Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle and injured another, Zack Wilbanks, at a checkpoint in Hamilton.
In a little less than a year, Wilbanks’ drive in overcoming a broken leg, head injuries and hearing loss, in addition to coping with the loss of a partner, has helped him advance to new levels at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, including the SWAT team’s leader and the newest K9 officer.
That drive caught the notice of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association as he was named this year’s Deputy of the Year out of all 82 counties.
“To be honest with you, I was really just hoping the doctors would allow me to come back to work,” Wilbanks said of the past 11 months. “They were really worried about my first year back and physically I’m still not done with all my doctors. I’m still not what I was but I was more or less just trying to come back to work and not receive an award.”
Submissions from sheriffs throughout Mississippi were reviewed and voted on by a committee. Wilbanks received the award earlier in June in Biloxi.
“I felt led to throw out Zack’s name and story about what he’s been through in the loss of a friend and a partner and physical loss he’s suffered and how he’s turned the corner and not only overcome but excelled in so many different ways,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Within six months of the accident, Wilbanks completed mandated MCSO physical training requirements. He also worked to mentally overcome the post-traumatic stress from the accident.
“I give glory to the Lord for his recovery and he does too, and that keeps him humble. All that he’s been through, he kept putting Dylan’s name out there. He never took any time to put himself in the spotlight and has never asked for anything,” Crook said.
Wilbanks said his drive started when he was hired by the MCSO at age 26 and was elected to be a team leader.
“There are guys that have been on this SWAT team longer than I’ve been in the career, and they elected me as team leader for our SWAT team. It kind of doesn’t give you an option to sit back and relax, but I try to work a little bit harder. The main thing is to keep motivation and morale up, which is the ultimate goal,” he said.
Following the ups and downs after last summer’s accident, he has always kept Pickle in mind.
“Me and Dylan related to a lot of things together. We got into this line of work for the same reason, which was our military careers. We both took the longer route to patrol by starting as jailers and worked our way up in the process,” he said.
Wilbanks is the second local law enforcement officer to receive the award in the past five years. Former MCSO investigator Brandon Davis was named statewide Deputy of the Year in 2016.
“I don’t feel like I earned it by any means. The whole time I was down, I was never by myself. There was someone from the sheriff’s office with me every day for the first month. They weren’t checking on me; they were checking on my wife and kids and parents, who are both in this line of work. They’re the ones who kind of brought me back,” he said, adding faith in the Lord has helped him also.
At the sheriff’s convention, he noted God’s will and what’s next in helping him.
“I wondered a lot why I’m still here and Dylan’s not and also asked myself, ‘What’s next? and if I was spared, what am I going to make of it?’ I look at a lot of things in life different, such as problems. What used to be a problem July 24 is not a problem compared to what really is,” he said.
He also noted during the conference that while some people are leaving law enforcement careers because of negative connotations, that culture doesn’t reflect locally.
“I got to see a side of Monroe County that is not that way. Together, it was great to see the big picture of a really bad event. I hate it takes that to see,” Wilbanks said.
Wilbanks’ Deputy of the Year award comes on the heels of several other recent MCSO accomplishments during the past several months.
“On a statewide level, it goes with a lot of things that are happening this year. As a department, it’s another accolade – not for recognition for us but for this county and the direction we’re trying to go and the work ethic of the guys,” Crook said.