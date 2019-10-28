BECKER – Ahead of gun season’s opening day in November, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) wildlife biologist John Gruchy updated the public Oct. 17 at Becker Community Center on the latest about chronic wasting disease (CWD), the neurological disease first reported in Mississippi white-tailed deer last year.
Of all the carcasses tested statewide from February of last year to March, he reported that 19 positive cases of CWD were identified in North Mississippi and adjoining areas in Tennessee.
“Approximately 700 samples were collected in North Mississippi last year. I would expect a lot more to be revealed this season,” he said.
As a result of the findings, impacted areas are labeled as CWD management zones. Affected counties closest to Monroe are Lee and Pontotoc.
“Don’t let this stop you from hunting. Just be advised that deer harvested in CWD management zones cannot be taken out of those zones,” Gruchy said.
CWD is clinically referred to as a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy akin to mad cow disease in the United Kingdom and Creutzfekdt-Jakob disease, which is the only variety that affects humans. Research has not indicated that CWD is transferable to humans.
The known indicators of CWD include lack of balance, excessive salivation and abnormal weight loss in white-tailed and mule deer and elk.
Gruchy described challenges of dealing with the disease.
“It is hard to detect during the incubation period, which can last as long as five years. CWD has no DNA markers and is stable. The origin of the disease may never be certain,” he said.
Once the disease is no longer dormant, symptoms become evident in 18 months. CWD is ultimately fatal to the animal. Unfortunately, there is no treatment that has been proven to be effective.
The disease was first diagnosed in captive mule deer in Colorado in 1967, and the first positive identification in a white-tailed deer was in Wisconsin in 2002.
“As of 2018, 26 states, including Mississippi and Tennessee, have been affected,” Gruchy said.
He listed three criteria used in evaluating the severity of CWD, which included mapping the geographic spread, any increase in infection rates and any demonstrable impact on deer population.
“Report sick animals to MDWFP [at 1-800-BE-SMART], submit harvested deer for testing and monitor the herd,” he said.
There is as yet no deposit station for testing in Monroe County, but the nearest deposit stations with a freezer are at Elvis Presley Lake, located at 72 County Road 995, outside of Tupelo, and the Chickasaw Wildlife Management Area, located at 770 Highway 32 Ext., outside of Houston.
The MDWFP advises that hunters should preserve the head with at least six inches of the neck attached to submit for sampling. If antlers are not removed, they cannot be returned to the hunter.