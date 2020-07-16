AMORY – Architects representing the firm tasked with the ongoing Windows restoration project gave an update July 9 of its progress. The ceremony also gave the North Monroe County Community Fund the opportunity to present a donation towards the project.
“We’re excited about what’s coming. We envision this to be a wonderful cultural center in Amory helping to expand the creative arts in all forms, whether visual, music, dance and more,” said Windows committee member Steve Stockton.
He said progress thus far has been slow.
“We’re taking our time, and it’s taking longer than we’d like. Our goal is to be finished by 2026, the centennial year of the building,” he said.
Sam Krusee and Stephanie Stewart of Belinda Stewart Architects gave updates on the phases beginning with repairing deterioration in the outer course of brick along the building’s north and back sides and what’s next.
“Work on stabilizing the windows will come next, followed by repairing floor damage and installing a new permanent roof,” he said. “Further phases will include finishing exterior restoration with new doors and a new yard sign, a new mechanical system for heating and air conditioning, as well as new restrooms in the back, a lift and ramps to make all areas of the building accessible for the handicapped.”
Stewart added a statement explaining the philosophy of the mission.
“Our goal is to make the building look like we remembered it to be originally,” she said. “We also planned the phases to be fundable so you can bite off what you can chew as you move along.”
Krusee said the total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.4 million. Efforts are continuing to position the city and sponsoring groups to be at their best advantage to qualify for grants for the project. The Windows is listed as a Mississippi landmark.
North Monroe County Community Fund board member Dr. Len Pinkley presented a leadership donation of $1,500 for the project.
Stockton expressed his appreciation with a closing statement.
“We have a lot to do but we have a lot to work with,” he said.