COLUMBUS — A woman and a 2-year-old child were hospitalized after they were found inside a sport utility vehicle that was almost fully submerged in water last week, according to the Associated Press.
The two unnamed individuals have ties to Monroe County.
The AP reported Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told news outlets the incident happened during the weekend at the Columbus Lock and Dam on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened. Shelton said officers will talk with the woman after she is released from the hospital, according to the AP.
The biological father, who lives in Monroe County, said since the incident he has been granted full custody of the child.