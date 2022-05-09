From left, WoodmenLife Chapter 147 chapter member Shirley Tucker, Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian, WoodmenLife sales representative Kyle Weaver and Chapter 147 members Peggie House and Marty Perkins pose for a photo during a recent appreciation lunch for educators.
SMITHVILLE – WoodmenLife Chapter 147 in Aberdeen recently honored the faculty and staff at Smithville Attendance Center with an appreciation lunch.
Approximately 75 educators and professionals were treated with a sandwich and dessert luncheon as a way for the chapter to tell them “thank you” for all they have done for area children, especially during the past few difficult years.
“Our members are dedicated to helping others and giving back to the community. We value the education professionals who do the same, giving so much to our children. This is one way we can honor them and show them how much we appreciate all that they do,” said Peggie House, president of Chapter 147.
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products.
A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members have access to many extras they can use now.