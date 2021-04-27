Two aldermen candidates were decided Tuesday during runoffs for one Amory race and one Nettleton race.
Results from the runoff races Tuesday night have Barry Woods Sr. receiving 189 votes, or 56% of the total ballots cast, compared to Edsel ‘Blade’ Hampton’s 150 votes, or 44%, in Amory’s Ward 2 alderman race.
For Nettleton’s alderman-at-large runoff, Herbert Arnold received 182 votes, or 53%, compared to Sammy John Raper’s 164 votes, or 47%.
With no opponents in the June 8 general election in either race, Tuesday night's runoff elections decided both seats.