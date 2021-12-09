After serving a sentence at the Monroe County Work Center, Jason McKinley not only had a plan to not move back to his hometown and potentially wind up in trouble again, he had a job lined up with the Monroe County Buildings and Grounds Department.
The Booneville native was released Nov. 22 and began his new job Dec. 1 with the department, where he has helped for the past four and a half years.
“I want to look out for my kids and my grandbaby, who just turned 1. It’s not fair to my kids to come visit me in jail. I wanted to move to Monroe County because everyone has always treated me good and not once treated me like I was an inmate. I knew if I went back to what I left, I was going to end up back in prison,” he said.
He started out with the grounds crew cutting grass, and his talents were soon recognized.
“He had a good attitude every day and a willingness to learn. He was just consistent with that kind of attitude, and it worked out well for us,” said Phil Herndon, buildings and grounds superintendent.
Through working with buildings and grounds, McKinley has excelled in the areas of electrical, carpentry, plumbing and basic heating and cooling. Before his jail sentence, he owned a company moving mobile homes and laid brick.
“I knew a lot of the basics, but they taught me a lot about like how to convert lights to LEDs,” he said.
Some of the bigger projects he has helped complete for the county during the past four and a half years include carpet installation at the Monroe County Government Complex, the remodeling of the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, the reproofing of the Lackey Community Center, concrete pours for handicap access at several community centers, clock tower repairs at the Monroe County Courthouse and roof repairs at the Monroe County Chancery Building.
“That was about a $70,000 estimate that we repaired for approximately $2,000,” Herndon said of the group effort for basic repairs on the chancery building to stop leaks.
He added volunteers from the work center have helped the county save a large amount of money through the years.
McKinley didn’t want to take such opportunities through the work center for granted.
“That’s what I wanted, and this was my chance. I felt like God put all this in the path for me to make sure I didn’t make the same mistakes I made before coming here,” he said.
While serving time, McKinley told others at the work center if they couldn’t change there, they couldn’t after they’re free. He added drug and alcohol classes taught at the work center have been helpful.
“If you want to be an inmate who goes out and picks up paper every day, you can be an inmate who picks up paper every day. If you want to be an inmate who goes out and learns something every day, you can. There’s plenty of jobs that will give you experience and teach you things if that’s what you want to do,” he said.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook hopes McKinley can be an inspiration for others incarcerated at the work center and Monroe County Detention Center.
“Hopefully it gives hope to other inmates. If they’d just work hard and obey the rules and keep their heads down, good things will happen. Doors will open, and opportunities will be there if they change their direction,” he said.
Crook said people at different county offices and in the community have wanted to help McKinley, and Herndon said the people of Monroe County have cheered him on and been positive influences.
“That’s what made my decision – because of the way everybody treated me,” McKinley said.