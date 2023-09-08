AMORY – Images of just how good downtown can look through murals, streetscaping and crosswalk art were presented to members of the Amory Main Street Board of Directors Aug. 29 on the heels of a placemaker workshop the previous day.
The aim of the two-day Place: Map + Design + Build project was to gain creative input from the public to spark ideas of how to enhance public spaces.
Mississippi Main Street provided the project in 11 of its communities through funding from the USDA Rural Partners Network. According to a press release, the grant’s purpose is to provide training, support and technical assistance to Main Street programs to foster placemaking activities in the community.
Additionally, Amory Main Street will receive $2,500 to complete one of the projects. Urban planning, architecture, landscape architecture and community development professionals were among the team helping formalize a plan.
“We are every excited to have the team come into our community and evaluate where progress can be made. Our town looks a lot different after the tornado, but we don’t plan to let that slow us down but instead push us that much harder toward a more vibrant and interactive downtown district. Great things are coming downtown and with the help of the placemaking grant, we will be able to have plans for future projects and look forward to implementing them,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle in the press release through Mississippi Main Street.
During an Aug. 28 workshop, members of the community gave ideas at six stations focused on crosswalks, signage, alleys, public Wi-Fi hotspots, murals and pop-up displays to adorn vacant store fronts.
Some cities utilize vacant buildings’ windows to tell unique stories about themselves, and input included President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s visit to Amory, Friday night football and famous local natives. While ideas presented for alleys included plants, lighting, seasonal decorations and a ceiling made of umbrellas, images such as guitar strings, train tracks and piano keys were presented for crosswalks.
The Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi office aims to improve internet access throughout the state, and people can complete internet speed tests and surveys specific to their addresses at www.broadbandms.com, which can help in the effort.
Part of the funding for broadband expansion is based on outdated federal maps and through the Wi-Fi hotspots station, people gave input on how service is at their downtown homes or businesses to identify areas of good service and areas in need of improvement.
Wi-Fi hotspot suggestions included Frisco Park and the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley pocket park.
The group’s presentation to Main Street board members included ideas focused from the 100 block of Main Street to 4th Avenue, which included alleyways and murals on the back side of the blocks.
Ideas included showing school pride through images of Amory’s Panther mascot on crosswalks; whimsical signage; public sitting areas; landscaping; and pop-up displays on store fronts of locals, such as Mitch Moreland, Trent Harmon, Lt. Col. Herbert Carter and Gary Grubbs.
“People are going to walk down and if they don’t know the people’s names, they’re going to Google them,” said Ben Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates. “Once you do a first wave of some of these folks who are more famous, you lay the foundation to start telling the stories of the every day heroes.”
In addition to the Place: Map + Design + Build project, Amory Main Street plans to pursue a Mississippi Main Street grant, with the majority of funds going towards a $300,000 sensory inclusion park and playground.
“It’s a park centered around special needs kids, whether it’s autism or any type of developmental issues. It also meets the needs of children with any type of disability that prohibits them from enjoying normal playgrounds. It will have the right type of material where wheelchairs can roll, and all the playground equipment will accommodate for a child with a walker or a wheelchair to use,” said Lindsay Mitchell, president of the Amory Main Street Board of Directors.
She added the gated park will include educational components and sensory panels. It will also benefit adults with disabilities.
The grant requires a 20 percent match, and the Gilmore Foundation recently contributed $50,000 towards it, along contributions from several individuals. Main Street is seeking another $46,000 to add to the match by the Sept. 10 deadline to apply for the full amount. Even if the goal for the match isn’t met, Main Street can apply for a lesser amount in grant funds.
Amory Main Street already secured $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which Mitchell hopes will provide for at least 20 facade grants.
Muldrow addressed the recent canopy removal during the team’s presentation.
“I think a lot of people in their communities think after the completion of canopy removal, something magic just happens but that is not the way it works. It’s just step one,” he said. “What we want our building owners to do now that this has all been removed is start reintroducing appropriate awnings into the environment. What your canopy did was create a single monolithic tribute to the shade. It removed the individualism of the buildings and broke up the magic of what happens in a historic downtown. This is an incremental step in creating the kind of place we deserve to have.”
