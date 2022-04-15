WREN – The Cross of Christ-Monroe County project received a contribution during the Wren RCDC’s April 4 meeting ahead of a planned countywide meeting April 19 to share more information about the effort.
“We really want every single person in the county to feel they’re a part of it. Young and old, we want them to say to their family in the next generations, ‘I had a part in building that cross. That’s my cross,’” said Evelyn Thompson, who is helping steer the project.
Approximately $50,000 has been raised thus far for the 125-foot-tall, 64-foot-wide cross to be built in Aberdeen. The overall cost is $240,000. There will also be maintenance and insurance costs after it’s built.
April 19’s meeting will be held at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N in Aberdeen, at 6:30 p.m. Christian country music artist Justin Richardson of Amory will perform during the meeting.
“This county has more than 100 churches of all denominations and all races. We invite at least two members from each church to show up. If every person in Monroe County will give $3, it would be approximately $140,000,” said Buzzy Cullum, who is part of the effort.
He and his wife, Janice, donated an acre of land for the cross.
“In the time of sorrow and in the time of setbacks, when we have these setbacks, we become very humble and that’s the time we come to the good Lord and have a talk with him. This will give people the opportunity to kneel at the cross 24 hours a day,” Cullum said.
A March 26 fundraiser in Hamilton for the cross project raised $4,000, and committee members also had a booth set up during the Amory Railroad Festival, selling T-shirts, thumb crosses made by Hamilton business owner Emily Kennedy, seasoned peanuts donated by MS Peanuts and raffle tickets for the Aberdeen community quilt made in 2021.
Donations for the cross are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, and they can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
Thompson also encouraged families to do memorials to go towards the project.