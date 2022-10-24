WREN – A special thanks was expressed to local first responders Oct. 11 during a Wren RCDC community meeting.
Retired Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes shared personal experiences when law enforcement and firefighters assisted him. He was followed by Sheriff Kevin Crook, who explained ongoing efforts through his department to develop good law enforcement officers.
"On behalf of fire departments, MedStat and law enforcement, thanks for caring. You know those guys are always coming from the heart and do it because they're servants of their community and want to see good things preserved in their community," he said.
Crook noted he receives more compliments than complaints about his staff and thanked the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for its ongoing support.
“I’ve talked to other sheriffs who are trying to do things and work in this environment that we’re in today of the anti-police movement and defund the police, and there are some nightmare situations out there. We’re blessed in Monroe County,” he said.
He also talked about efforts to break the cycles of addiction, including transitional housing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with Stand Firm Ministry and the Prairie RCDC to provide men’s transitional housing at the former Prairie Elementary School.
“Our church, Cross Bound Church in Smithville, is going to house women coming out of these recovery centers and rehabs that don’t want to go back into the environment that was causing them to trigger and relapse every time,” Crook said. “We have to change those people’s triggers. We have to give them a new skill set and put them in a different place around different people and get them away from those triggers.”
He also explained incentive programs at the Monroe County Detention Center for inmates who exhibit good behavior.
Crook hopes the efforts will lead to long-term changes in Monroe County.
The MCSO’s part-time training academy’s second class is currently underway, and the biggest compliment received from cadets is that the instructors care about them.
“As that defund movement keeps happening and there’s less money for law enforcement around, departments are having to go to something different than what they’re used to, and that’s part-time help. We’re taking normal, everyday civilians who want to be the police part-time. We’re training them, equipping them and instilling in them why we do this job,” Crook said.
Bailey Haney commended the MCSO for the job it does and asked the projected timeline for the part-time training academy’s building to be completed. Crook expects it to be operational next year, adding the cost of the building is being paid for by prisoner phone calls, inmate canteen funds and housing inmates.
The building will include office space, a classroom and a gym, which will also be available to Aberdeen first responders.
The grounds will also include a quarter-mile walking track for the community and basketball court, which will be aimed to help change young people’s mindsets of law enforcement.
“We’ll also offer schools for things where we see there are some holes in training for first responders. If there are things they can only get if they go to SWAT school or something like that, we’re going to put together a three-day school, so we’ll have officers coming in 20 at a time and staying in Aberdeen, spending their money there and eating there while they’re getting that training,” Crook said.
