WREN – The Wren RCDC’s Nov. 10 community meeting paid tribute to veterans, with several locals being recognized for their service and dedication to the United States.
Guest speakers Laron Griffin and Tyrone Heard of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reflected on their time in the service.
Griffin served as a U.S. Marine for 20 years.
“Us Marines are a special breed. Some may even say that we’re brainwashed. Some may say that we are a cult and some just say we’re plumb crazy. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am brainwashed because I understand all the sacrifice of the Marines before me and the sacrifice the tens of thousands after me will make,” he said. “We are a cult and while you may never understand us, we’re the cult you want at the nation’s front doing what we have done best for the last 247 years.”
Heard served 21 of his 25 years of service in the U.S. Army’s special operations.
“You know with warriors and heroes, you’ve got to have that upbringing, that training or you’re put in a specific situation. I think a real warrior is all three because of all you people who served before me, and I’ve got the utmost respect for you,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.