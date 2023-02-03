In the past few weeks, West Point tire manufacturer Yokohama made donations benefiting two different sports programs in Aberdeen and Amory.
While the Amory High School baseball program benefited from a $2,500 donation, the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department received $500 for its basketball league.
“Yokohama is all about community and on top of that, Yokohama loves baseball and we love youth sports and community so this was our opportunity to combine all three. We think it’s a win-win for the Amory community, the baseball program and Yokohama,” said Andy Abas of Amory, who works at the manufacturing facility.
AHS baseball coach Chris Pace said the donation will help with planned improvements, such as an outdoor bullpen in the works and needs for the program’s indoor facility.
“It’s great to get it, and we’re very, very fortunate,” he said. “By having people outside of Monroe County support us is great and what they’re doing can be tied in with our career-tech center as well. It’s a good thing having those connections. Those guys coming and helping out with athletics will also help open a door to get inside the school as well.”
Daniel Simpson, a former Panther baseball player who graduated in 2013, helped present the donation.
“Ten years is kind of crazy to think about. The 10-year reunion is coming up. It’s weird but incredible,” Simpson said of helping give back. “Being able to give back to a program that means so much and is near and dear...I’ve got a lot of guys on the team I really like a lot, and it’s nice to be able to help them out in some way.”
In Aberdeen, company representatives approached the city’s Christmas parade committee last November about entering, and Yokohama’s float placed first.
“We definitely wanted to get involved with the youth sports. When we won the Christmas parade, we thought it would be a great gesture to give the money back and additionally, we wanted to match the prize money. Our goal was to sponsor one basketball team but with the additional donation, we’re able to sponsor two now,” said Allan Evans of Aberdeen, who works at Yokohama.
Mayor Charles Scott said the support means the city has reach outside of the county.
“This shows the community we have somebody behind you, and we really appreciate it. This is an opportunity for somebody who is a hometown guy, and it shows that we are concerned about our youth,” said park and recreation department director Fernando Davis.
Scott credited former park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart for bringing the program up and said Davis will move it further.
“With the contacts he has out there, this will be a tremendous asset for our city, and I’m looking forward to not only our sports program, but our seniors will be more involved. With the complexes we’ve been working on, we expect Mr. Davis to have a park and rec system that is second to none,” Scott said.
Abas said the company wants to have an impact on the entire area, even though it’s located in West Point.
“We want people in the area to understand that we’re willing to have good people no matter where they come from. That’s what we want and that’s how we want to run our facility,” he said.
