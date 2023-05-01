As the talent field is narrowing on this season of “American Idol,” two Monroe County musicians remain strong. Colin Stough of Gattman and Zachariah Smith of Amory made the top 10 Sunday night following America’s vote during the live episode.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode featured guest mentor, Adam Lambert, who is a former “American Idol” contestant turned front man of Queen + Adam Lambert. It made for a starstruck for Smith, whose performances have leaned on classic rock.
His performance of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Don’t Bring Me Down” kicked up his stage presence up a notch, garnering high praise from celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
“Adam was right, you have to bring the party to the stage. You brought the party to the stage,” Richie said. “You could sing a phone book tonight and make it work.”
Digging back to another classic rock hit, Stough performed “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers Band. In his pre-performance clip, he said he was torn between “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix and “The Weight” by The Band. Lambert said it’s good to keep people guessing when it comes to picking setlists while trusting his instincts.
“Midnight Rider” fit with Stough’s southern rock, country persona, although judges said they wanted a little more grittiness and energy out of his performance.
“You’ve got the hair long, you need to make the hair move, make the body move...you do what the music and your vibe tells you to do and work on getting comfortable,” Bryan said.
Stough and Smith will vie for the top 7 on Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” on ABC at 7 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.