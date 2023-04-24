Monroe County’s “American Idol” contestants, Colin Stough and Zachariah Smith, advanced to the top 20 April 23, thanks to America’s vote from their high energy performances aired the previous week from Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.
Smith kicked off performances on Sunday’s three-hour episode with his rendition of Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is,” which garnered positive remarks from celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Through his pre-performance video, Smith explained how amazing the “American Idol” experience has been before giving an emotional recap of March 24’s EF-3 tornado causing devastation in Amory. He said not only is he doing the show for him and his family but now also for the whole city in the aftermath of the storm.
“What you’re going through in your hometown reminded you to live every single day to your fullest, and I don’t think you have any regrets,” Perry said.
Stough’s performance of Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” also received high praise from judges, although Perry said she wants him to push his vocals more.
“You’re becoming my science experiment because I know every emotion in your head because I grew up very similar to the way you have,” Bryan said.
A portion of Stough’s pre-performance video focused on on his mother signed him up to audition for the show because she knew he wouldn’t do it on his own. Richie said after his performance Stough should thank her for getting him into it every time he’s on stage.
Stough’s video also noted how, coming from Gattman, “American Idol” gave him plenty of new experiences and a revelation people like his music.
Bryan and Richie each referred to Stough and Smith as stars in their comments.
Due to the Monroe Journal’s press deadlines, a recap of how Stough and Smith fared for April 24’s top 12 reveal will be included in the May 3 edition.
