Diane Thompson 

In November 2015, Congress changed its rules – they eliminated a filing strategy called File and Suspend and began phasing out the Restricted application. Having said that, File and Suspend is long gone, and 2023 is the last year you can utilize the Restricted Application.

DIANE THOMPSON is a National Social Security advisor who can be reached at dthompson@pillarsllc.com, at www.pillarsllc.com or by calling (601) 954-0699.

