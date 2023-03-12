In November 2015, Congress changed its rules – they eliminated a filing strategy called File and Suspend and began phasing out the Restricted application. Having said that, File and Suspend is long gone, and 2023 is the last year you can utilize the Restricted Application.
Retirees must have been born on or before Jan. 1, 1954 to capitalize on this strategy. After Jan. 1, 2024, anyone who was grandfathered in will have attained the age of 70 and the strategy is no longer available.
This strategy allowed a retiree to file for a Spousal Benefit from Social Security but not their retirement benefit. This allowed their own benefit to grow at 8% per year, called Delayed Retirement Credits (DRCs). This allows for an income stream from the Spousal Benefit and retiree can delay their own benefit perhaps until age 70.
Delayed Retirement Credits, or DRCs, are not paid after age 70. Obviously, if your full retirement age is greater than 66, you will get fewer DRCs if you wait until age 70 to file. For example, if your FRA is 67, you would get a 24% increase at age 70 and if your FRA is 66, you would get 32%.
As an important side note, a spouse of a living retiree does not share in these DRCs, but a widow/widower does. If a man/woman is getting DRCs, the spouse’s rate is a percentage of his/her full retirement age amount. However, when he/she dies, the widow/widower’s benefit is based on the augmented rate, including the DRCs.
Also, if you decide to take advantage of this opportunity, you could be eligible for Retroactive Benefits. This depends on your birthdate, of course, and whether this makes financial sense in your situation. It will ultimately reduce your lifetime benefit, which will be taxes, but might make sense in your situation.
As far as a Restricted Application summary, a person must be born before Jan. 1, 1954 and must be at least FRA when you file. You are eligible for a Spousal Benefit (either current or former spouse). You have not received a reduced retirement or spousal benefit previously. Your own payment at 70 is higher than your Spousal Benefit at FRA.
If you qualify for this benefit, time is of the essence. Please contact a professional to have your situation reviewed.
