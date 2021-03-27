In last week’s paper, there was an article about the potential of an active spring thunderstorm season and tips of how to prepare.
In elementary school, I remember heading out into the hallway in a single-file line to practice tornado drills. Even though we all witnessed volatile thunderstorms and some people had even seen the devastation of the aftermath of tornadoes, I don’t remember hearing of anyone who ever actually witnessed one.
They happened occasionally in these parts back then, but it wasn’t anything like Kansas and the rest of Tornado Alley at the time. My, how times have changed.
We’re at a point now when most people in middle school and older can share vivid memories of the damage 2011’s tornadoes that struck Smithville and Wren did. More recently, one that struck Hamilton two years ago was a reminder of how destructive weather can be.
Seeing the impact of severe weather is what makes us proceed with caution when our county or hometown is shaded in an enhanced risk area.
In 1990, we were all convinced there was going to be a massive earthquake along the New Madrid fault line in Missouri. It was predicted to be so powerful it would be felt in North Mississippi.
On the heels of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that rattled California’s Bay Area the previous year, just the prediction of an earthquake was enough to shake our nerves and awareness. I still remember the images of toppled overpasses and buildings from the 1989 earthquake and 32 years later, those pictures still seem unreal.
Seeing Smithville and Wren nearly 10 years ago following those tornadoes, and Hamilton nearly two years ago after it was struck, was unreal. So was seeing the steady progression of damage from Meridian to the Mississippi Gulf Coast a month after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.
Even though the forces of nature are completely out of our control, we can control how we prepare and respond to them when they strike.
Hamilton’s 1.9-magnitude earthquake last December was rare, completely unexpected and probably not even felt when it happened at 3:42 in the morning. Had it been something more powerful, however, people of a certain age would probably still remember those lessons of getting underneath something sturdy for protection.
Even if you don’t get weather alerts on your phone, have a weather radio or watch meteorologists on TV or online, just looking outside is enough to alert someone of impending bad weather. Experience teaches us that sweating concrete and muggy days when it’s hard to breathe are warning signs for severity if storm clouds are approaching.
There were plenty of times growing up when I’d be forced to dash into a hall closet against my will when it was stormy outside. Only one time in my life have I decided I needed to get into that safe place.
Even though storms have yet to scare me when they come, it’s impossible to not how how scary they can be. With that being said, I know how to react when there’s a threat.
I personally know when floodwaters rise, there’s not much time to move what you need and get to dry ground, and experience taught me how to handle it better the next time.
When the ice storms came a few weeks ago, I had plenty of food and layers of clothes in case we lost power. After experiencing extended power outages in the ‘80s and ‘90s due to ice, you realize what could happen.
As proactive as electric department crews were to clear limbs from over lines, we were thankfully spared the same kind of problems several other places had throughout the south – lack of electricity for days.
With instances such as earthquakes, pop-up storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and windstorms, it’s not a matter of if they’ll happen but rather when they’ll happen.
Even though bad situations can sometimes be unavoidable, scrambling to find a flashlight or scouring to find drinkable water is avoidable. Be prepared.
Chaos creates chaos, so it’s better to know how to react and rehearse it again and again. It helps you stay calm rather than to add more hysteria to an already bad situation. We can’t stop the forces of nature but we can ingrain a sense of preparedness for when they start to howl.
When the meteorologists talk about how threatening a weather event can be, pay attention. When it looks as if weather could cause power outages, make sure you have plenty of gasoline and a full charge on your phone. When it comes to protecting you and your family, have a plan and execute it flawlessly. I hope your whens of putting those plans into action are very seldom.