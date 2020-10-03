I was able to get a meeting of minds together for an interesting discussion recently when my son, Matt, was back home for a few days to check on Granny while she was ailing.
Matt has been in Louisiana the last five years, attending graduate school at LSU while becoming familiar with the local culture and cuisine.
Meanwhile in Becker, a Monroe County native who moved to Louisiana as a small boy in the late 1940s has retired back to his roots after living for more than 50 years in the Bayou State.
James West is an expert wood craftsman and has an impressive show room of mirrors and furniture displayed in a nondescript shop in midtown Becker not far from the railroad crossing that bisects our little community.
West has an interesting appreciation of history that he shared with my son when we visited. He steered the conversation along with his plentiful repertoire of anecdotes and funnies.
“I dress like a commoner but have an appreciation of literature for a king” he said, as he and my son traded highlights of their biographies that concerned Louisiana. “Everything else I let slide.”
West’s father died early, leaving him in the care of an older brother who took the family to Louisiana to work in the oil fields. West demonstrated an aptitude for woodworking early on and didn’t follow the vocational path of his siblings.
“I’ve been working with wood since I was 3 years old,” he said.
He also developed an interest in history, particularly the colorful history of the Bayou State.
“Aptitude for history is in the genes somewhere,” he said, as he launched into the analogy of the behavior of the peanut plant.
“I learned that if a peanut plant simply grows out of the ground, it won’t produce any peanuts,” he said. “The branches have to droop down and burrow back down in the ground to produce peanuts.”
West burrowed into his studies of history while he developed his skills as a woodworker.
“I try to be as good as some and better than most,” he said. “I had a guy working for me once who couldn’t quite get it right. I told him that he had to listen to the wood as he worked with it.”
West built his own reader board prominant in the yard of his shop along Highway 25 where he posts messages that broadcast his views about politics. The message posted when we visited required some knowledge of Louisiana history to be able to fully appreciate it.
The message read, “Let this incubus upon our beloved land soon be a lost memory, oh Lord!”
West gladly shares his love of history with those who will stop to hear him explain his maxims.
“The term incubus refers to a bad omen,” he said, connecting the term with Louisiana’s Huey Long, who served as the state’s 40th governor from 1928 to 1932 and as a U.S. senator from 1932 for three years thereafter.”
The flamboyant and controversial politician had aspirations of running for president of the United States that were cut short when he was assassinated in 1935.
West used the reference to the despised former governor to link to the plague of the coronavirus that is reshaping the times in which we live in this year of 2020.
“It’s a bad omen that I hope we can get rid of,” he said.
He urged a balance of realism, hope and humility to prevail upon us to hunker down and exercise best practices to get ourselves to better days ahead. He threw in a funny as a parting shot, discrediting those who might harbor an arrogant presumption that they have this thing all figured out. I’ll discreetly sidestep the term he used.
“You know how to keep one of those kind of people in suspense?” he asked. “I’ll tell you in the morning.”
Aptitude is in the genes.