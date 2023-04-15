Here in Monroe County, Holy Week took on a different kind of feel last week, although its tone was a continuance of a giving spirit from the previous week.
For some, the past few weeks may have presented opportunities for change. Lent is a season of personal reflection, sacrifice and giving more of yourself. It’s more than just giving up TikTok and chocolate for a few weeks and for many, tornado response meant giving up rest, meals, previous plans and any little bit of reserve energy they had.
Giving up a little bit of yourself brings out a lot more of yourself you didn’t even know you had.
For all the volunteers who came out in droves, and continue to serve, following March 24’s tornado, there are plenty of other ways you could’ve spent your time. You cooked, you cleaned, you ran equipment, you moved limbs, you sent up prayers, you gave hugs, you expressed words of concern. No matter how big or small, those sentiments went a long way.
They’ll continue to go a long way even after we don’t hear the buzz of chainsaws anymore and after the pop-up tents with people serving meals go away.
Here in Monroe County, we’ve seen this type of spirit before with previous tornadoes. It doesn’t take long for people to spring into action. In the wee hours following the tornado, people did what they could to help out their neighbors and kept going through the next day.
Shortly thereafter, convoys of people with front-end loaders and bucket trucks came in waves to clean up trees and debris. They came to cook hot meals and drop off cases of water, supplies and clothes. The outpouring of love and support keeps coming.
These scenes are reminiscent of response following tornadoes in Smithville and Hamilton in recent years.
While Monroe County is no stranger to severe weather outbreaks, it’s no stranger to being the recipient of support. The ways people have given back in big ways and in small ways is immeasurable.
From monetary donations to picking up limbs, there have been friends helping friends and complete strangers helping their new friends.
No matter where we are when tragedies strike, everyone has a story to tell.
New York City is nearly 1,100 miles away but if you’re old enough, you’ve got your own story of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Even if you don’t live in Smithville, Hamilton or any of the four communities struck by the most recent tornado, you’ve got your own story to tell of that night and the following days.
Years from now when you tell it, I hope you stress how everyone lived out a true sense of community to help in the aftermath. It’s unavoidable to mention the damage the tornado caused and how some places are unrecognizable, but the volunteer efforts to help rebound from all of it shouldn’t be a footnote.
If you think about cleaning up sticks from your yard after an ice storm, it doesn’t seem like the end is in sight when you do it alone. With seeing teams of volunteers sawing trees and running mini-excavators to move debris to the roadside, it illustrates an end to one of the steps to recovery for those impacted by the tornado.
The manual labor goes a long way, but knowing they’re here to ease a burden and help alleviate a personal crisis goes even further.
In talking to Amory native Chandler Gurley of 8 Days of Hope last week, she said one of the group’s missions is to allow homeowners to talk through their issues and try to bring them peace while bringing calm to a chaotic situation.
No matter what people go through in their lives, sometimes just venting and being heard goes a long way in helping our mental well-being.
You may not know how to operate a Bobcat and you may not be able to tarp a roof. If nothing else, though, you can be a listening ear for anyone who’s hurting right now. Even though you may not see it as an opportunity to volunteer, you’re doing your part in helping provide someone with a sense of peace.
Considering how widespread and destructive the March 24 tornado was, the recovery and rebuilding process is going to take a while. The armies of volunteers won’t be here for the duration but as Monroe County residents, you will.
Do whatever you can to help your neighbor. It doesn’t have to be a big undertaking to make an even bigger difference in someone’s life.
