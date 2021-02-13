Some people have asked, “Did we lose a year with all the interruptions and forced isolation that we experienced in 2020?”
The calendar of events the Monroe Journal covers during a normal year follows a predictable cycle. There is usually the Junior Auxiliary of Amory Charity Ball, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, Amory Railroad Festival, Aberdeen Pilgrimage, the Bukka White Blues Festival, Amory’s ChiliFest, Christmas open house, and the list goes on.
Community events and festivals bring crowds of people together, which was suddenly set aside in deference to combating the spread of coronavirus last year, and this year has already provided similar disruptions to local events.
Taking away those events has created quite a vacuum to fill as we strive for continuum in the information feed we endeavor to produce. Maybe the lack of the big things that usually grab our attention will clear the air for us to notice more of the little things that keep a community vibrant.
One of the little things that I’ve noticed during my afternoon bus route is that some of the young girls are singing to themselves as we approach their stops. I try to compliment them on that as I look for other ways to affirm the students riding with me.
An experience cemented in my memory is of the paramedic who met me after I had rolled out of my wife’s burning car in October 2019 and told me, “You’re here for a reason.”
The reason we’re here need not be something that grabs headlines. Maybe our mission is to one or two people rather than a group or community. Opportunities for volunteer service continue despite the interruptions of the pandemic.
Professional counselor Seth Scott of Columbia International University observed that our culture is focused on being busy.
“We’re wearing stress and lack of sleep like a badge of honor,” he wrote. “Work provides our identity with busyness assuring our status. As the news regularly reports, more than half of Americans don’t use their allotted vacation days and are likely to bring work with them when they do take a vacation.”
Scott added advice for parents with additional opportunities for interaction with their children. Although my children are grown, I still have occasional opportunities to pursue quality time with them.
“Many families are rediscovering shared mealtimes, learning, hiking, playing and praying together,” Scott wrote. “And make no mistake this is an opportunity for parents to help kids cultivate something they will desperately need for the rest of their lives, especially in a culture like ours: resilience. A resume of happy childhood experiences isn’t necessarily the best way to cultivate that.”
I heard some pointers recently from a preacher friend. He’s had a few challenges of his own in recent years, including battling cancer.
“Don’t give up hope for goodness in the world,” he said. “Protect the kindness in your heart. Stay firm in your desire for truth. Finally, rest well so you can give life your best shot.”
So, yeah, last year was a tough one, and the new year is full of unknowns. Maybe it’s even been devastating, but the story isn’t over. The year 2020 doesn’t need to be written off as a lost year.
Maybe we’ll encounter circumstances in 2021 that we would not have known how to deal with had we not experienced what we did in 2020. While we exercise resilience, let’s wait and see what beauty God might bring us from the ashes of the previous year that will give unexpected perspective for what will come our way this year.