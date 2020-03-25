To our readers:
This past week has been exhausting for all of us, and the uncertainty of what’s to come with COVID-19 is overwhelming.
As we continue to navigate this unprecedented situation, I’d like to remind everyone of what’s available from our team of reporters throughout Northeast Mississippi.
Since news broke of the state’s first case of the new coronavirus, we have been working tirelessly to report the latest news and the topics that matter to you. All of our COVID-19 coverage is free on our website, and you can see every story our team has written at djournal.com/lifestyle/health/coronavirus.
Also during this time, the Daily Journal ePaper is free for everyone to read. You can read the daily paper at djournal.com/eedition. This is information that you need to have, regardless if you have a subscription or not. This is about keeping our community informed and safe.
We’re here to be your primary source during this global pandemic, so please let us know what questions or concerns you have, and we will work to find answers. We also want to hear the good stories and what we’re all doing to help one another. Please share your tips and story ideas with us at info@journalinc.com or with one of our weekly publications.
Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of reckless reports, and we urge you to be careful of what you see and read. We know you need the most accurate information available, and we remain committed to providing this coverage. We do not report rumors or information on social media, unvetted, only the facts given to us from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
We’re all uneasy right now, but the best thing we can do is listen to medical professionals and look for ways to help one another.
We will have more in the coming days on how this virus is affecting our region. In the meantime, stay safe, look for ways to help the most vulnerable in our community and continue to support local journalism.