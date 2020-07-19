During the past several weeks, you’ve probably heard about occupied zones in Seattle and about monuments being defaced in Washington D.C. If you haven’t heard, here in Monroe County, people come together for more positive outcomes.
In the past few weeks, the Monroe Journal has featured two separate groups of law enforcement officers being fed out of the goodness of people’s hearts.
In late June at Hatley Tiger Mart and on the Fourth of July at the home of Nick and Ashley Provias in Aberdeen, men and women most of us may just see driving by on patrol were shown appreciation as they should have.
There were plenty of behind the scenes people making it happen, as has been done in the past honoring Amory police officers at Frisco Park or feeding responders (and even electric and public works department employees) in the board room of Aberdeen City Hall.
Meals bring people together for substance and serenity. Mealtime provides those few minutes or that long stretch of time when our senses can be soothed with the sights, tastes and smells of a plateful of good food. We need food to keep our bodies going and the comfort we get from sharing it with others to boost spirits.
Some activists and politicians may talk about defunding police. If they’re in an urgent need, though, where are they going to be if that patrol car runs out of gas because there just wasn’t enough money in the budget or if that officer is out of self motivation to respond because he or she may think, “If this is the thanks I’m going to get…”?
Like food keeps us going, they need something more to keep them going.
There are plenty of thankless jobs we depend on to make our worlds spin. As kids, a lot of us wanted to grow up to be police officers, teachers, firefighters and nurses. As adults, I think most everyone around here still sees those positions for their invaluable worth, no matter who we grew up to be.
With teacher pay raises and fully funding public education being a perennial hot topic among lawmakers, there’s not much the common person can do to rework a state’s budget to give them what they deserve.
With the risks first responders and the medical community have to take on a daily basis, there’s not much the common person can do to deflect those stressful situations.
What the common person can do, and continues to do here in Monroe County, is lift up the ones important to us.
These are just a few of the many professions and lifestyles out there not fully getting the credit they deserve, and there’s not much we can do to help with a pay bump.
A simple ‘Thank you for what you do’ goes a really long way with a water department employee who just got waste deep in filth to dig up a line so you can have a hot shower.
Saying, “You have no idea how much of a lifesaver you are” to the mechanic who just busted his knuckles changing your timing belt so you can get to work means a lot.
It doesn’t take a lot of effort to do for the people who serve and make our lives more comfortable, safer and on track for prosper futures. Seeing the meals served for law enforcement is such a great idea worth inspiring others.
During the early stages of the coronavirus, you probably heard about all of the good deeds it brought out in people across this county. The pandemic isn’t done yet. The civil unrest at a national level isn’t done yet. The return to the normalcy we knew last year isn’t here yet.
That being said, we can all use some good deeds in life – from the giving and the receiving end. Even though a simple meal feeds the bellies of those being honored, it really feeds the souls of the ones serving it up.
Keep up those great deeds, Monroe County. We need them to keep coming.
– Monroe Journal