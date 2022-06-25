Rudyard Kipling said, “This is a brief life but in its brevity, it offers us some splendid moments, some meaningful adventures.”
During the spring, my wife and I attended three different funerals within weeks of each other, and all three were unique experiences for us. It goes without saying that funerals are designed to reflect the legacy of life left by the departed and are individually unique in that respect.
The first of the three celebrations was the most traditional for us, in that it was held at a church.
Bro. Harry Jones was a bi-vocational evangelist and pastor who also operated a construction business in his younger days that kept him on the road a good bit. He got saved just in time to avoid midlife crisis, but the years still brought on a variety of physical issues for him. He would build bridges for traffic during the day and build bridges to the lives of people day and night. After he retired from a regular schedule of building bridges, he settled down to pastor churches as long as his health held out.
His funeral was the best kind – full of joy, music and memories. Bro. Harry’s zeal for the Lord brought his barber to church the week before Bro. Harry suffered his final heart attack. He collaborated with a fellow minister to do a weekly call-in radio show and was dictating items for the next broadcast’s agenda as paramedics carried him on a stretcher to the ambulance for his last ride to the hospital.
While Bro. Harry was part of our family, the other two funerals were beyond our circle of relatives.
My foray into journalism these last few years has added not only meaningful adventures to my life but also provided opportunities to meet interesting people that have added dimension to my life.
One of those interesting people was Vere Gardner, the itinerant handyman who he came to Amory after his years of volunteer work in Smithville.
He was getting along fine working for his keep among various hosts until his life was cut short by cancer and further complicated by alcoholism.
Gardner had a conversion experience on his hospital bed in Tupelo, thanks to an evangelist with whom he developed a close friendship when they worked together doing disaster relief in Smithville after the tornado.
My wife and I provided him a place to live for the last year of his life at the property where our house burned south of Becker after he could no longer work for his keep and was displaced.
He had asked for his remains to be cremated and scattered into the Tombigbee River. I helped officiate at the brief outdoor service for a handful of friends along the banks of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway on a beautiful Thursday morning shortly after Easter, where we shared our memories of him, along with our common beliefs about the life hereafter.
About a week later, my wife and I attended the third event in this trilogy, which seemed to us to be digressing farther still from our experiences with funerals.
Charlotte and her family had no known connection with any community of faith but remained at peace with their view of God and His love for all of us.
Her memorial gathering was a reception in a parlor at a funeral home in Tupelo where friends and family gathered to reminisce and view the traditional slideshow while hearing the music from a funeral in the chapel drifting down the hall. No eulogy was offered, and no song sung. It was simply an informal come-and-go reception with her cremains in a beautiful urn on a table between bouquets of flowers.
My wife and I came away with a feeling of incompleteness when we compared that experience with all the similar occasions attended down through the years prior.
I must remind myself again that all last rites are uniquely tailor-made to commemorate the legacy and lifestyle of the departed. As businessman Sam Walton is often as saying, “The customer is always right.” That applies to our last event as well.