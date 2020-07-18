Many weekends growing up as a kid, I was somewhere out in the country. While I wasn’t free to roam as far staying with my grandmother, the weekends staying with my aunt meant I had wide-open space and permission to explore.
From walking the length of Callahan Road onwards to farm ponds on the property, it took the energy of an 8- or 9-year-old to endure those long Saturdays. There was fishing, wading through pasture grass, playing in the sawdust piles and unearthing artifacts in ammo bunkers.
With a day like that, it really was hard to keep my eyes open to make it to the end of an episode of “Tour of Duty” or “Golden Girls” on a Saturday night.
Those experiences and levels of energy seemed like forever ago, but the makeup of that place’s majesty is still pretty much the same years later.
When I was old enough to drive, Highway 382 was enough of a desolate straight-away to break the speed limit a little. Riding around with friends in about the same timeframe, Old Magnolia Highway seemed as much a new world as crossing the Chickasaw line and onto Palo Alto. Even years later, it was a destination of choice nights spent riding backroads.
When I was on into my adult years, the remnants of the Gulf Ordnance Plant became somewhat of a playground to explore, and there are plenty of others that look to the nearby dove fields in September with the same excitement.
These days, when I ride through on the way to an occasional story or commitment, that area is still just as much of a magnet, thinking back to how it used to be.
As a kid, a vaguely remember a store, adding a little more life to what’s only the Post Office today. As lonely as that sprawling pastureland may seem, it feeds souls as much as it feeds that cattle. For me, so is seeing old and new Cases and John Deeres roaming that lonely stretch of highway.
Even though this column is about Prairie, there are miles of untarnished rural acreage across Monroe County. From the Hills to Camargo to Strong to being close enough to walk to the Chuquatonchee, you’ve probably spent some time out there playing in it.
Living in Aberdeen or Amory doesn’t necessarily mean you’re full-on city, as most people in those towns gained plenty of life experience through the extravagance of Monroe County’s rural side.
Picking ticks off for days after going deep into the woods past Mormon Springs made the experience worth it. There are plenty of scratches from traipsing through briar patches making days playing outside just as enjoyable.
You can fight a southern accent or a Garth Brooks song as much as you want, but most of us have a little bit of country in us.
You don’t have to own a rifle or a pair of boots to admit it. Climbing magnolia trees at your grandma’s in the country as a kid or putting a Polaris Ranger to the test through the mud now may not be the cleanest ways to spend a day, but they’re examples of time well spent.
Flipping through old books makes us realize places like Prairie and Camargo are ghost towns compared to when they once thrived. The more mobile we get in time, the same will be said for other places we hold dear now.
No matter how big or small or thriving or idle a place is, there’s magic in its simplicity.
People from the big cities, with their concrete, congestion and convoluted mannerisms, can’t relate. Down in these parts, though, we know otherwise.
Sure as a kid, riding in the backseat on the way to somewhere else usually begged that really annoying question – Are we there yet? Now that I’m in the driver’s seat, I’m fine with looking at cornfields overrun with stalks and tree lines in the distance.
It may seem like a whole lot of nothingness to see, but it’s all with by me. Enjoy the simplicity in life because it really helps you zone out from things that make it complicated.